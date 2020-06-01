Odion Ighalo
Manchester United have agreed a loan extension with Shanghai Shenua for striker Odion Ighalo, according to the Telegraph.
The forward’s current deal was set to expire on Sunday night but the Telegraph are reporting that a fresh agreement running to January 2021 has been put in place.
Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January.
The new deal is currently awaiting confirmation with FA for registration and Ighalo will discuss a new contract with Shanghai Shenua once his loan deal with Manchester United ends.
More to follow
