Greenwood, who began her career at Everton and played for Liverpool between 2016 and 2018, captained Manchester United to the Women's Championship title in 2019 before joining Lyon before the start of last season.

transfers England defender Bronze returns to Manchester City YESTERDAY AT 11:48

The 27-year-old helped Lyon secure a fifth Champions League title in a row last month and has followed her Lionesses team mate Lucy Bronze to Manchester City.

Barcelona join race for Hector Bellerin – Euro Papers

"Now is the time for a new challenge though and having experienced such a successful campaign last season, when you get that taste for a winning mentality, it's addictive and I just want to continue that with City," Greenwood told the club's website.

"This club has always impressed me with their success, how much importance they view the women's game with and the players they attract, and it's an environment I'm really looking forward to working in."

Greenwood, capped 46 times by England, was part of the national squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals last year.

Manchester United sign Heath

Manchester United Women have signed United States international and twice World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year contract, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday.

Heath, who has spent the past seven seasons with National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, has made 168 appearances for the U.S., including at the last three World Cup finals, winning the trophy in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist who was also shortlisted for the 2019 women's Ballon d'Or and brings a wealth of experience to United's attack.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world," Heath told the club's website.

"I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Casey Stoney's United opened their 2020-21 WSL season with a 1-1 draw against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

United are also heavily linked with a deal for Heath's U.S. team mate Christen Press by British media before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Transfers Ferran Torres: Man City see first bid rejected for Valencia star 24/07/2020 AT 07:23