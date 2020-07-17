Manchester City target Diego Carlos after FFP victory - Paper Round

Manchester City want Diego Carlos, Mikel Arteta needs to sell players, Chris Basham attracts interest and Manchester United step up Covid-19 protocols.

Carlos tops Guardiola shortlist

The Telegraph brings news of Pep Guardiola’s shopping list. Diego Carlos, Sevilla’s 27-year-old Brazilan central defender has been one of the best players in La Liga this season, after completing a move from Nantes last summer. Manchester City are interested in the player, but Tottenham Hotspur and other European clubs are also interested.

Paper Round’s view: Now that Manchester City have defeated Financial Fair Play, for all intents and purposes, they can start pushing their spending even further. Guardiola has overseen a decline at City as he did in his last years at Barcelona and then Bayern Munich, so it will be interesting to see if he can manage to turn things around after a disappointing campaign.

Arsenal must sell to raise funds

The Mirror reports that Arsenal will find it hard to find funds in the transfer market. They want to sell Matteo Guendouzi, but they are struggling to find a way to rid themselves of Mesut Ozil and his huge wages. Another problem is whether to give 31-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract, and Mikel Arteta will be required to sell players to raise funds.

Paper Round’s view: Much of the problem for Arteta is the mentality of the club, as well as the lack of quality in the squad. If he can change the attitude of the players to be more ruthless and resilient, then they should still move up the Premier League table next season. With that their financial position may improve, especially as the effects of coronavirus on the economy begin to recede.

Basham attracts interest

The Daily Mail reports that Sheffield United’s Chris Basham is attracting interest from across the Premier League. The 31-year-old defender has impressed this season but with only a year left on his contract, both Newcastle United and Burnley are interested in bringing him to their back lines for reliability and experience.

Paper Round’s view: Given the reduced financial resources of most clubs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone will be looking for bargains rather than investing for the long term. Surviving will probably be enough for now, so Basham looks like an appealing short-term solution for clubs who can't spend huge sums for at least another year.

United step up Covid-19 protocols

The Sun claim that Manchester United are to ‘ramp up’ their coronavirus protocols at the club. As lockdown eases due to the relaxation of government restrictions, staff and players are having their temperature taken and have also had to sign health declarations.

Paper Round’s view: With more people coming back to work and sharing communal areas it is frankly inevitable that there will be a new spike in cases across the country. One might even wonder if the European competitions will be completed if Britain and the rest of Europe does not have proper plans in place for a second wave of cases.

