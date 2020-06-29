Manchester City to enter Jack Grealish race if Leroy Sane leaves - Paper Round

Manchester City add Jack Grealish to their shopping list, Arsenal won't sign Dani Ceballos permanently, Manchester United could lose Angel Gomes to Chelsea and David Alaba eyes a Bayern Munich exit. It's Tuesday's Paper Round...

Manchester City are ready to enter the race for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish - if Bayern Munich meet City's financial demands for Leroy Sane. According to the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola is a "huge admirer" of Grealish - who he dubbed "one of the best players in the league" before the EFL Cup final back in March. The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to City's rivals Manchester United, but there could be a local battle for Grealish's signature if Sane - who has just 12 months left on his contract - departs the Etihad Stadium this summer. Bayern have made their pursuit of Sane public and City expect him to leave at the end of the season for a fee of around £50 million. Grealish's versatility would see him fit in either in central midfield or attack and his home-grown status makes him an attractive acquisition for City.

Paper Round's view: It would create an interesting narrative if the two Manchester clubs battle over Grealish's signature this summer. Obviously City are in a much better position to challenge for silverware and the lure of playing under Pep Guardiola is probably more of a pulling factor compared to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Villa captain would get more playing time at Old Trafford. The Telegraph report states that Grealish wouldn't be a direct replacement for Sane - so the worry is that another forward could follow the youngster to the Etihad. David Silva is also departing this summer but Phil Foden looks like a ready-made replacement for City. The interest will definitely give something for Grealish to mull over.

Arsenal to pass up permanent Ceballos deal

The Sun report that Arsenal won't sign Dani Ceballos on a permanent deal once his season-long loan from Real Madrid expires. The Gunners agreed to extend the Spaniard's stay in north London last week and Ceballos scored a stoppage-time winner to send Arsenal into the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday. However, the Sun state that the 23-year-old has failed to impress new boss and fellow compatriot Mikel Arteta since his appointment in December. There was no option-to-buy clause inserted in Arsenal loan agreement with Real Madrid so Ceballos will return to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: It's unsurprising to hear that Arsenal are going to pass up the opportunity to bring Ceballos to the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis. It's become common knowledge that the Gunners are pretty strapped for cash due to the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the club haven't played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season. Ceballos was initially signed as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who departed for Juventus, but he hasn't really lived up to the hype. It's been reported that the Gunners want to sign midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid - but they will have to raise the funds somehow if they want that deal to be completed.

Red Devils to lose Angel

Manchester United are set to lose academy graduate Angel Gomes for free after the 19-year-old rejected an extension worth around £25,000 per week to stay at Old Trafford. According to the Independent, the England youth international has had a "series of offers from abroad" but he is likely to stay in the Premier League, joining United's rivals Chelsea. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Gomes would be leaving during his press conference on Monday. The Independent state that Chelsea will offer Gomes a "lucrative contract" to move to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard continues his summer spending spree.

Paper Round's view: United will be gutted to lose an academy graduate, but if Gomes wasn't willing to sign on for £25,000 per week - fair play to the chiefs at the club for not budging. Gomes has barely featured for the senior side so it would be ridiculous to start offering him an eye-watering wage packet. Obviously United could definitely regret losing Gomes (just like with Paul Pogba) but there's not much else they can do if the player doesn't want to sign a new deal at the club. It will be interesting to see the teenager move to Chelsea. Lampard is putting his faith in home-grown youngsters and Gomes could be a future star at Stamford Bridge.

Alaba prefers Spain over England

Bayern Munich's versatile defender David Alaba could set for a shock summer transfer as he enters the final year of his contract. According to the Telegraph, the Austrian international has failed to agree terms to a new deal in Munich - alerting the attention of Premier League clubs. However, Alaba is said to prefer a move to La Liga over England, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both potential destinations. Bayern would prefer sell the 28-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him for free when his current contract expires in 2021. Paris Saint-Germain are also interesting in the prospect of Alaba replacing club captain Thiago Silva, who is set to leave the French capital this summer.

Paper Round's view: It would be a surprise to see Alaba leave Bayern Munich but he has achieved everything he possibly can at the club. The emergence of Alphonso Davies at left-back has seen Alaba moved into the centre of defence - but his versatility could open him up to a new challenge elsewhere. Chelsea are on the search for a left-back and Manchester City could definitely do with a player like Alaba who can play across the backline. The Telegraph report his interest lies in a move to Spain, but Barcelona don't look like they could afford the Austrian and Real Madrid recently brought in Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao for huge fees just last summer. Maybe Alaba shouldn't write off a move to England so quickly.

