Can United get this deal done?

Manchester United are ready to make a move for out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Emre Can, according to the MIrror. The former Liverpool star has been linked with a transfer to previous bitter rivals United, but the Premier League side are said to face a battle for his signature with European superpowers Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Can has been limited just one Serie A start this season under Maurizio Sarri and he was dropped from the club's Champions League squad in September.

Paper Round's view: Emre Can is obviously far from happy under his new coach at Juventus. The 25-year-old enjoyed a regular spot in the team during his first season in Turin under former boss Massimiliano Allegri, but it just isn't working for him this term. Can revealed his disappointment and "anger" after being dropped from the Champions League squad, which will play a huge factor in his desire for a transfer. The lack of Champions League football at Old Trafford at the moment could mean that Can would prefer a move elsewhere, especially with Bayern and PSG lurking.

Brewster set for Premier League loan move

Liverpool wonderkid Rhian Brewster is a man in demand. The Sun have reported that numerous clubs are interested in taking the teenager on a short-term loan in January, including Premier League side Crystal Palace. Brewster has started for Liverpool in both of their Carabao Cup games this season, but the 19-year-old has failed to feature in the league so far for the Merseyside club. Swansea City, Bristol City and unnamed "clubs in Germany" are also said to be tracking the youngster.

Paper Round's view: Brewster clearly has bags of talent and plenty of potential. He needs to play more minutes, but he sits behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order at Anfield. A loan move in the winter window wouldn't be the worst idea for the young forward, especially if he managed to nail down a starting position at Crystal Palace. The London club have failed to find a consistent goalscorer, but Brewster could be the answer to their problems.

Juventus eye up another free transfer

Heading back for more Manchester United and Juventus-based transfer stories - the Italian club are said to be monitoring the contract situation of Dutch youngster Tahith Chong, who is set to be out-of-contract next summer at Old Trafford. The Mail report that Juventus are planning to swoop in for Chong if he fails to reach an agreement to extend his current contract, in a similar fashion to the 2012 free transfer of Paul Pogba to Turin. We all know how that story ended.

Paper Round's view: Juventus absolutely love a free transfer. Aaron Ramsey, Dani Alves, Andrea Pirlo... the list goes on! The club are just so efficient at completing the 'free' deals, so it's no surprise that they're sniffing around for more next summer. Chong is said to be extremely Lhighly rated at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer even throwing him on during the dramatic Champions League victory at PSG last season. He would be a huge loss for United if he were to leave for free, so they should be doing everything in their power to avoid that situation.

Klopp to be handed Cup demand

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are set to receive their demands in the Carabao Cup, after a hectic festive schedule could've meant they were forced to play two matches on the same day because of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Merseyside club's Carabao Cup quarter-final trip to Aston Villa was originally scheduled for December 17, when Liverpool are in Qatar for the annual FIFA competition. Klopp suggested that a youth team could be fielded at Villa Park, but now it has become more likely that the match will be rescheduled for the New Year.

Paper Round's view: Things are about to get very busy for Klopp's Liverpool side. The fixtures always pile up around the festive period, but when you add in the domestic cup competitions AND the Club World Cup it takes things to a whole new level. Liverpool will want to progress as far as possible in all competitions, but their squad will be extremely stretched. It's really not what you want (or need) when you're aiming to win your first ever Premier League title... and the first since 1990. Good news for fans of the club, who will be able to watch their side play 21 times in just 71 days.

