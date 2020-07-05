Manchester United identify £90m Adama Traore as Jadon Sancho alternative - Paper Round

Manchester United want Wolves winger Adama Traore, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly edges closer to the Premier League, Mason Greenwood is backed for an England call-up and Leeds look to sign Odsonne Edouard. It's Monday's Paper Round...

Manchester United's £90m Plan B

Manchester United have reportedly identified Wolves' Adama Traore as an alternative to Jadon Sancho after failing to reach a financial agreement with Borussia Dortmund, according to the Sun. The Red Devils have been pursuing Sancho all season and the Sun state that United had already agreed a five-year contract worth £140,000 per week. However, the Premier League outfit recently revealed they were only willing to part with £50 million for the England international and Dortmund are demanding a whopping £108 million. United's 'Plan B' is Wolves winger Traore - who is said to be valued at £90 million by the Midlands club. Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid reject James Rodriguez are both mentioned as alternatives.

Play Icon

Transfers James Rodriguez poised for cut-price deal to Premier League - Euro Papers 11 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: It's highly unlikely that United would pay £90 million for Adama Traore instead of just paying £108 million for their number one target Sancho. The main issue with the Sancho deal is the eye-watering transfer fee after suffering financially during the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected that United are happy to wait out for the 20-year-old as he has been a long-term target for the club. Whether they complete a deal for the England international this summer or next, it won't make too much difference. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally started to get his side ticking but it looks like the club should be prioritising a new centre-back this summer - not a winger. Either way, United surely won't be paying £90 million to bring Traore to Old Trafford.

Read the full story

Koulibaly closer to Premier League move

Napoli are finally willing to part with highly-rated defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer in order to finance a £70 million move for Lille forward Victor Osimhen, according to the Telegraph. The Senegalese centre-back has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs over the past two years but Napoli have constantly made it clear that they do not wish to negotiate. However, the Italian club now need to raise funds in order to complete a £70 million transfer for Nigerian forward Osimhen. Manchester City and Liverpool are both interested in signing the centre-half but the Serie A side are will demand around £70 million for their prized asset.

Paper Round's view: This would represent one of the biggest transfers of the summer if Koulibaly completed a transfer to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing a centre-back ahead of the next campaign and they don't get much better than the Napoli star. The 29-year-old has consistently been one of the best defenders in world football over the past 24 months and it's likely that a Premier League club will move for him if he is available. Manchester City makes the most sense as the club failed to replace club captain Vincent Kompany when he departed last summer. City will be hungry to bounce back after a disappointing Premier League campaign this term and a partnership of Koulibaly alongside Aymeric Laporte would be unstoppable.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH ‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable 00:01:35

Solskjaer backs Greenwood for England call-up

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed 18-year-old Mason Greenwood to receive a senior England call-up. The Mirror report that Solskjaer believes the United wonderkid is ready to feature for the Three Lions when they kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign in September. Greenwood has recently become a starter in Solskjaer's side and he scored two goals in a 5-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday to take his goal tally to 15 so far this season. The teenage striker has featured four times for the England under-21 side, scoring once.

Paper Round's view: It would top off an incredible year for Greenwood if he were to be called up to Gareth Southgate's next England squad. The youngster has impressed for United throughout the season in the cup competitions, but even more so since the restart in the Premier League. A call-up for England wouldn't even be out of reach either. National team captain Harry Kane doesn't have too much competition in the England squad. Greenwood's United teammate Marcus Rashford is sometimes included as a centre-forward but apart from that there aren't any other nailed-on call-ups. The 18-year-old will have competition from Danny Ings, Tammy Abraham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - but he has a great chance of making September's squad if his current form continues.

Read the full story

Leeds plan for the Premier League

Championship leaders Leeds United are already planning transfers for if they clinch promotion to the Premier League, with the Sun reporting that the Yorkshire club are looking at Celtic's Odsonne Edouard. Leeds are sitting at the top of the table in England's second division with just four matches left as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since suffering relegation back in 2004. Manager Marcelo Bielsa is ready to battle against English giants Arsenal and Manchester United in the hunt for Edouard, who scored 28 goals last season as he helped Celtic clinch their ninth consecutive league title.

Paper Round's view: Edouard is a top talent and it's surprising that more clubs aren't interested in signing the 22-year-old. Obviously Celtic will want to keep hold of their French forward so they can be in the best shape to win a tenth title in a row, but it will be difficult for the club to reject a bid of around £30 million - and for the player to reject the opportunity to move to a huge club in England. Leeds will be hoping that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stays at Arsenal so the Gunners don't need to sign Edouard as a replacement and that Greenwood continues to flourish at Old Trafford. It's looking likely that Leeds will finally be returning to the Premier League so they will have to do everything in their power to make sure they stay there. Signing a player of Edouard's quality would be a step in the right direction.

Read the full story

Transfers Manchester United eye £10m Facundo Pellistri - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:07