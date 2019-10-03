United join race for Odegaard

Manchester United have joined the battle for Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, according to the Mirror. Arsenal want the 20-year-old playmaker to replace Mesut Ozil, while Manchester City could use him after the exit of David Silva. Liverpool are also interested in taking him to the Premier League. He is currently on loan to Real Sociedad.

Paper Round’s view: At just 20, Odegaard is finally at the age that we can expect more consistency and quality from the player, and he is delivering that at Sociedad. If Real stil need to raise funds for more transfers, then he could be a way to raise extra cash and support Zinedine Zidane, assuming he remains at the club.

Allegri plots United job

Another figure who could be on his way to Manchester United is Massimiliano Allegri, the former Juventus and AC Milan manager, who left the Old Lady at the end last season. The Sun reports that the Italian is working on his English, but would like to return to a job after taking a year out rather than taking over somewhere mid-season, with United and Tottenha possible destinations.

Paper Round’s view: If Allegri has the choice between Tottenham and United then it is no easy decision to make. Both clubs can provide some funds for rebuilding, but both have a habit of cutting the legs off their managers just at the time they most need their support, either in their day job or in the transfer market. Allegri is taking a risk to move to either of them.

Pochettino will not be sacked

Allegri may not get his way when it comes to the Spurs job if a story in the Daily Mail turns out to be correct. The paper believes that Pochettino will not be sacked - because it will cost the club too much money to do so. Unless the Argentine is taken by another club, they would have to pay him £32 million to remove him from his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Levy is no fool and it would be absolutely ridiculous to consider removing Pochettino now. He is experiencing a difficult period at the club, but even if this is his last season, the wheels have not fallen off their league campaign, and if they put together a few consecutive wins, all this tension will quickly be forgotten, or at least surpressed.

Juventus target Kante

The Daily Star carries a story that suggests that Juventus are closing in on a deal for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea’s former manager, wants to bring him to Italy, and he would cost around £70 million. Kante’s troublesome niggling injuries coupled with the 28-year-old’s age could see them willing to move him on in favour of younger players.

Paper Round’s view: Kante will be 29 when next summer comes around and £70 million for a midfielder who has put himself under such physical demands might be a sensible transfer to make. If the World Cup winner starts to regularly struggle with injury then it would be time to consider his future.

