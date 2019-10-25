Scholes tells United to bring Ozil to Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged his former club to bring out-of-favour Arsenal star Mesut Ozil to Old Trafford. The World Cup winner has failed to force his way into the Arsenal team in the 2019-20 season, only starting one Premier League match so far this term and Scholes seems to think that he could get his career back on track by moving to his domestic rivals. Scholes labelled Ozil as a potential "short-term" solution and "the sort of player United could do with".

Paper Round's view: It would be interesting to see if Arsenal would entertain the idea of letting one of their players leave for United. Ozil is reportedly by far the highest earner at the Emirates and is said to be on £350,000 a week so a move to Manchester would get his contract off the wage bill. However, the former Germany international holds a split opinion from the Arsenal fans, meaning some supporters would be furious if he went to a rival club. United's last purchase from the north London club ended up as an expensive mistake in Alexis Sanchez and a move for Ozil could easily become deja vu for Solskjaer's side.

Read the full story

Chelsea to escape transfer ban and sign striker in Jan

Chelsea are reportedly looking at signing a new striker in January, despite being under a transfer ban for one more window. According to the Sun, the club are confident that their two-window transfer ban - for signing foreign players under the age of 18 - will be lifted in the winter window, which will allow them to sign a new forward as manager Frank Lampard looks for a competent back-up for Tammy Abraham. The Sun state that Chelsea have their eye on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, and that the club will be willing to allow Olivier Giroud to leave if they can sign a replacement.

Paper Round's view: Frank Lampard really needs to find a 'Plan B' to Tammy Abraham. The 22-year-old has hit the ground running in his first proper senior season at Stamford Bridge, with nine goals in 13 appearances this term, but Lampard doesn't seem to fancy either Giroud or Michy Batshuayi as Abraham's back-up and the England international can't play every match. If the transfer ban were to be lifted, Wilson and Werner would be brilliant options for Chelsea, but signing either of the pair would be extremely expensive - especially in the January market. Lampard's best option is to probably use Batshuayi as back-up until the end of the season, allow Giroud to leave and then dip into the market again in the summer.

Read the full story

Rivaldo urges Mbappe to leave PSG

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has told Kylian Mbappe to quit Paris Saint-Germain and move to either England or Spain, according to the Sun. The 47-year-old believes "the best players need to play in the best leagues", which means Mbappe needs to move away from Paris in order to sit at football's top table with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Real Madrid have reportedly held long-term interest in bringing the 20-year-old to the Bernabeu, but have previously been priced out of a potential transfer.

Paper Round's view: There's no doubt in the World Cup winner's ability. He's clearly top class. However, Rivaldo does have a point. The Premier League and La Liga are both more competitive leagues than Ligue 1 and the two leagues are definitely seen as tougher. The World Cup winner is still performing in the Champions League, but unless PSG win the trophy, it won't be enough to win individual accolades like the Ballon d'Or. Despite all this, Mbappe is still only 20 years old so he has plenty of time left in his career to move abroad.

Read the full story

Roma set to sign... Rodwell?

Former Manchester City and Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell is reportedly set to undergo a medical ahead of a shock free transfer to Serie A side AS Roma, according to the Mail. The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the end of the 2018-19 season, but Roma are said to be "in the midst of an injury crisis" and see Rodwell as a short-term fix. The Italian club are looking to sign the former England international on a deal until the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: Rodwell to Roma. It's actually happening. Roma are reportedly interested in him due to his experience playing at the top level in the Premier League, but Rodwell hasn't played in England's top division since 2017 when he was relegated with Sunderland. The free-agent market will certainly be limited, but surely there's a more attractive option in the club's youth academy.

Read the full story