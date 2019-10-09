Nagelsmann could replace Solskjaer

The Daily Mail believes that Julian Nagelsmann could be the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, if he loses his job at Manchester United. United are considering Solskjaer’s future while the international break allows them to prepare for the game against Liverpool, and executives are studying the RB Leipzig boss to see if he should be considered as a future manager.

Paper Round’s view: United are in trouble with their recruitment yet again. They have failed to properly identify a manager who can work within the obstacles put in their way by Ed Woodward’s requirement. Nagelsmann is clearly a potentially excellent manager, but there is no way he could deal with the capricious transfer policies of the club, so it is hardly worth appointing him in the first place.

Campos ready to join United

Manchester United have been advised by Lille’s sporting director that they need someone to handle the role. The Mirror reports that he commented on his availability for the role at Old Trafford too, saying: "Manchester United is an amazing club with an amazing story and for people around the world, it’s difficult to understand what has happened to this club. Of course I believe I could help Manchester United. I want to work with a big club one day.”

Paper Round’s view: It must be slightly painful for Lille to see their position in world football dismissed, but Campos is obviously correct. Solskjaer, and the managers that came before and will come after him, need to be able to focus on the coaching jobs at hand. United too need someone who can give a coherent strategy to their transfer moves, too.

Guardiola weighs up City exit

Pep Guardiola could already be considering his exit from Manchester City, the Sun newspaper believes. In a book written with his cooperation, about his City side, he has said he will leave if the team do not perform to his standards: “[The owner] knows I’d step aside if things weren’t going to plan. I’ll give everything to avoid that and make every effort to move things forward. No coasting.”

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola walked after three seasons at Bayern Munich and didn’t last much longer at Barcelona, so it would be a surprise if he was not soon considering a new challenge. The difference at City is the deep business links with Guardiola’s brother at Girona, which might make it harder for him to extricate himself cleanly at exactly the time he wants.

England players prepare to walk off

The Guardian leads with a story on England’s trip to Bulgaria at the next international break. The players have decided that if they face racist abuse they will simply consider walking off the pitch, despite FIFA’s rules requiring them to stay on and play at first, with the PA system first used to ask fans to stop chanting. Tammy Abraham said: ‘If we decide we don’t want to play, we’ll come off as a team’

Paper Round’s view: It is not for this website to advise the England side about how to deal with any racism they face, but it does appear a positive step that England’s whole squad are united in their plans should they need to consider what to do. Other teams in the England set-up, such as the women’s side, have shown much less cohesion.

