United line up double swoop

Manchester United are lining up two transfers in the January transfer window. The first would be a £100m+ move for Jadon Sancho, the Borussia Dortmund winger who was subbed off for his club on 36 minutes against Bayern Munich and recently fined for turning up late, and Braut Erling Haaland, the RB Salzburg forward. The 19-year-olds would cost around £200m combined and Haaland would be loaned back to the Austrian club, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Moving for Sancho makes sense now, and Ed Woodward has always emphasised the ‘opportunistic’ strategy in his transfers in order to take advantage of buying players at times when they become available, as he did with Juan Mata. Haaland would be an excellent leader of the line up front, too, but it still leaves United short in midfield.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Top striker set for United move - if Haaland bid fails 01:12

City may lose Sane to Bayern

Manchester City face a struggle to keep hold of their winger Leroy Sane as he makes his way back to fitness, according to a report in the Telegraph. The German international could return to action in February, so a winter move is unlikely, but a summer transfer may be plausible as he would be in the last 12 months of his deal and would likely be sold for less than the £137 million that City originally wanted.

Paper Round’s view: Sane has been an excellent player for City and his importance has been demonstrated this season, where their attacking has been obviously brilliant, but lacking the directness that Sane gives them. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal has been mentioned as a replacement but City will prefer to keep a proven star like Sane at the club.

Read the full story

Kean’s dad advises striker to leave

Everton striker Moise Kean’s father is quoted in the Sun as advising his son to move back to Italy. Jean Kean has seen the 19-year-old forward struggle at Juventus after his £24.5 million move to the Premier League, and believes that money rather than his career is the motivation. He said: "I send a message to my son Moise: listen to me well, I am your father of blood, return to Italy to play, you will become a great soccer player, come and play in Rome, alongside your dear friend Nicolo Zaniolo. Don't think about money, but your career."

Paper Round’s view: Kean clearly has plenty of talent and when he was at Juventus in the summer, it would have been clear that Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain were not going to stand aside and give him much time in the first team. A move was sensible, but perhaps it was too far from his home comforts for him to hit the ground running. That does not mean he won’t ultimately come good for Everton after just a few months.

Read the full story

Morris warned over Instagram

Chelsea’s assistant manager Jody Morris has been warned by the club over his activity on social media. In a couple of posts he has used Instagram to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, calling him bitter and mocking him. The club have told Morris to tone down his messages considering his position at the club.

Paper Round’s view: Morris was always a fractious and combative player and he did not have the talent to succeed in the top division, so had to use his personality perhaps to make up for that. It seems that his attitude has not changed much, and the club are right to tell him to give up on his distracting carry-on.

Read the full story