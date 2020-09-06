Premier League giants battle for Griezmann

A host of Premier League giants have been alerted over the availability of Barcelona flop Antoine Griezmann following Lionel Messi's decision to stay at the Camp Nou for the upcoming season. According to the Sun, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in pursuing a potential £108 million transfer for the World Cup winner, who could be sacrificed in order to raise transfer funds. New Barca boss Ronald Koeman is likely to use youngster Ansu Fati and Frenchman Ousmane Dembele as supporting cast for Messi, as well as bringing in fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay from Lyon to improve his forward line. This would mean Griezmann is forced to leave Barcelona in order to strengthen the Catalan club's defensive areas.

Transfers Aubameyang set for three-year Arsenal deal - Paper Round 30/08/2020 AT 21:28

Paper Round's view: Forcing Griezmann to leave Barcelona would be very harsh but it is a solid plan to raise funds. However, are any of the Premier League clubs that were mentioned really going to spend over £100 million on a player that is turning 30 next season? If Manchester United are spending that much money on a superstar, it's going to be Jadon Sancho, Arsenal don't have that kind of cash and are already pretty well stocked in the attacking areas and where would Griezmann fit in at Liverpool? Roberto Firmino already fulfils that role in Jurgen Klopp's side and their German manager has already dismissed any big-money signings this summer. Griezmann might be stuck at Barcelona for the upcoming campaign...

Messi’s three options as stand-off intensifies – Euro Papers

Bye bye Bellerin

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of north London this summer, with the Telegraph reporting that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have surprisingly joined the chase for the 25-year-old. Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the Emirates, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus tracking the defender. However, now Leverkusen are ready to jump to the front of the queue, despite only competing in the Europa League. The German club just received €85 million from selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea and have prioritised a right-back in their transfer plans. Peter Bosz has identified Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier as an alternative if they are unable to complete a deal for Bellerin.

Paper Round's view: Bellerin to Bayer Leverkusen would be a very surprising move. No offence to the Bundesliga club, but the proposed transfer would be a step down for the Spain international. It wouldn't be a shock to see Bellerin leave Arsenal this summer, but it is expected that he would be moving to a club playing in the Champions League. The Gunners defender has struggled with injuries over the past few years, but he still has the quality to play at the top level and the interest from PSG and Juventus backs this. If he were to leave Arsenal, the Premier League side will want a decent fee of around £40 million in order to fund their pursuit of midfield duo Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

Arsenals Hector Bellerin Image credit: Getty Images

Wilson set for Premier League return

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson is set to return to the Premier League with a move to Newcastle, according to the Mail. The Three Lions international suffered relegation from England's top flight with the Cherries last season but he quickly grabbed the interest of numerous Premier League clubs. Newcastle have had a £20 million bid accepted by Bournemouth and Aston Villa have pulled out of the race despite submitting a £21 million offer, due to Wilson's desire to join the Magpies. The 28-year-old forward will complete his move to St James' Park once he has agreed personal terms with Steve Bruce's side.

Paper Round's view: Fair play to Newcastle - Wilson looks like he will be a great signing. £20 million in the current market is a pretty good fee for a Premier League proven striker, who is also an England international. There was no way that Wilson was going spend a season in the Championship. Despite being part of a relegated Bournemouth side last campaign, you know he is good enough to play in the top flight and he has a track record of scoring goals in the Premier League. Newcastle have lacked a genuine goal threat since their promotion in 2016-17 and Wilson could be the answer to their struggles.

Grealish in line for England debut

England could be set for as many as seven first-team changes for their upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Denmark on Tuesday, according to the Mirror. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has acknowledged that many of his squad are lacking match fitness, with many of the players joining the international team straight from their summer holidays. A shift to a 3-4-3 system is likely - a formation that is being considered for next summer's European Championship - which could see England debuts for Jack Grealish, Conor Coady and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Greenwood and Tyrone Mings are all also hoping to feature in the starting eleven following the 1-0 win away against Iceland on Saturday.

Paper Round's view: It's no surprise that Southgate wants to make some changes after Saturday's victory against Iceland. England were uninspiring throughout and were lucky to walk away with all three points - thanks to Birkir Bjarnason blazing a late penalty over the crossbar. Obviously the fitness of his squad may be the main reason behind the majority of changes, but it gives new players the opportunity to prove themselves and give their manager something to think about ahead of next summer's European Championship. Changing the system to 3-4-3 will be interesting and could definitely suit England with their wing-backs and the squad's attacking threat.

Transfers Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United would be perfect for Ed Woodward 13/08/2020 AT 09:24