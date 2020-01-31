United's striker search had led them to talks with Bournemouth over Josh King, but a disagreement about the fee made that look increasingly unlikely as the transfer window's deadline day developed.

Igahlo left Watford in 2017 to join Changchun Yatai in the Chinese Super League, and in 2019 he made a move to Shanghai Shenhua in the same division.

And with a matter of hours remaining in the transfer window the news is that United have made a bid to bring in Ighalo on loan until the end of the season.

Watford's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring their first goal with Troy DeeneyReuters

Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in Ighalo, who has made no secret of his desire to return to the Premier League, while Sky Sports have also speculated that the possibility of a move to Bournemouth for Ighalo could be used to force through the King transfer.

The addition of a striker would cap off a transfer window that saw United bring in Bruno Fernandes as a headline addition.

