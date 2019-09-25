Solskjaer turns to Mandzukic

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering a move for 33-year-old Mario Mandzukic as his second season at the club threatens to go off the rails. The Sun reports that the 33-year-old Croatian was under consideration in the summer, but his wage demands were to too great. However after the struggles at the start of the season, United will reassess the transfer.

Paper Round’s view: It is currently unclear if it was Ed Woodward or Solskjaer who was responsible for failing to add a striker to the squad, but an injury to Anthony Martial has demonstrated that Marcus Rashford remains unsuited to playing alone as a striker. Bringing in Mandzukic would allow the side to focus on a traditional centre forward, though by then it may be too late to save the season.

Glazers propose share sale

The Mirror has discovered a financial filing for Manchester United, which suggests that the Glazer family are prepared to sell around £300 million of their shares in the club. The shelf registration allows the Glazers to sell a large chunk of their own shares which are not currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Paper Round’s view: Saudi Arabian investors - likely representing the state - were considering a move for the club earlier in the year but scandal and potential war may have scuppered any near-term move. This shelf filing is often a routine move to give owners flexibility, but it does hint that the Glazers are not anticipating a sale any time soon.

Wolves owners ace financial trouble

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be a surprise victim of the collapse of British travel agent Thomas Cook. The club’s owners Fosun International own 18% of the company, which at one time was worth more than £1 billion dollars. However those shares are now almost certainly worthless, which could potentially hit Fosun’s plans for investment elsewhere. The company are considering offering up part of Wolves for outside investors.

Paper Round’s view: Fosun are a vast conglomerate, so losing a billion pounds over the course of a year or so will not be a terribly damaging event given their other avenues for making money. However, given the economic problems looming in China, it is fair to suggest that Wolves can't rely on their owners to give too much support.

Men charged over Ozil and Kolasinac incident

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil may feel safer after the Telegraph reported two men had been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery of the pair in July this year. The Metropolitan Police reported that Ashley Smith and Jordan Northover have been arrested.

Paper Round’s view: The incident has clearly disrupted Arsenal so far this season, as the pair were forced to miss a game when their safety was still considered under threat. The pair have since featured for the club but it is of course difficult for them to focus if the incident had been hanging over them during their activities outside football.

