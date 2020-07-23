Manchester United plan to appoint director of football - Paper Round

Manchester United want a director of football, Martin Braithwaite to leave Barcelona, Huddersfield appoint a new manager, and Mario Balotelli wanted by Como.

United consider a director of football

The Telegraph suggests that Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could finally be ready to give up some control over transfers and move for a director of football. Names under consideration are former Paris Saint-Germain man Antero Henrique, Fabio Paratici of Juventus, and Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta.

Paper Round’s view: This position has needed to be filled for the best part of a decade and it is bizarre to see that Woodward is letting this story run despite the club doing well - usually it comes up as a way to make bad headlines go away. Any appointment now would probably have little use at least until the winter, and probably not until next summer’s transfer window.

Braithwaite set for Barcelona exit

Martin Braithwaite faces a swift end to his Barcelona career, given the situation laid out by Spanish newspaper Marca. The 29-year-old Danish international join outside of a transfer window due to an injury crisis for Quique Setien but the recovery of Luis Suarez and the increased involvement of Ansu Fati means there is little opportunity now and for next season.

Paper Round’s view: The transfer of Braithwaite was deeply unfair to his former club Leganes, who have been relegated without him, and with just 11 senior appearances it could conceivably be time for him to move on. With the impact of the coronavirus it would be little surprise to see him move on at a loss to his current club, a forced seller due to economic pressures.

Leeds lose assistant to Huddersfield

Leeds United have lost an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa despite their promotion to the Premier League, reports the Sun. Carlos Corberan has departed the newly promoted side to take over as manager of Huddersfield Town, who just sacked Danny Cowley. The 37-year-old Spaniard joined as a coach in 2017 and was rapidly promoted by Bielsea to help assist him.

Paper Round’s view: Huddersfield could be looking to rip off the Bielsa blueprint for their own challenge on the title next season. A group of young players ready to run themselves into the ground is a cheaper way to success than some other methods, and could give them a chance to win back promotion before they are cut off completely from parachute payments.

Balotelli attracts Como interest

Mario Balotelli could be set to drop down to Serie C, according to the Mirror. Como have a new, billionaire owner and they are aiming for promotion to the top flight. They want the 29-year-old striker to move on a free transfer, because he could be let go by Brescia just one season into his three-year contract after falling out with current club owner Massimo Cellino.

Paper Round’s view: At Manchester City, Balotelli threatened to become one of the best strikers in the world, but Roberto Mancini could not handle his approach, nor has any other manager got the best out of him. He has a few years left of his career, so perhaps a move to Como would be a way to hit restart while giving him the chance of a Serie A swansong in a few seasons.

