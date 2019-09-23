Bayer slap £90m tag on United target

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to demand £90 million from Manchester United for wonderkid Kai Havertz, who is reported to be high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shopping list. The Express state that the Bundesliga club have told United the fee that they would have to pay if they want to take Havertz to Old Trafford, but Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the 20-year-old. Havertz scored 20 goals in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen last season and has become one of the most sought-after player in Europe.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United definitely need to add more goals and creativity to their side and Kai Havertz would certainly help this. £90 million is a lot of money to pay for a 20-year-old, but for a player showing his level of current and potential talent it could end up working out as a bargain in the future. United would need to move quickly if they wish to sign Havertz as they are likely to face plenty of tough competition for his signature and if he manages to have a successful Euro 2020 campaign with Germany, his price will inevitable rise next summer.

Chelsea dealt Hysaj blow

Frank Lampard's side are set to miss out on defensive transfer target Elseid Hysaj, according to the Express. The Napoli right-back has attracted the attention of the Premier League club over the last 18 months and Chelsea were preparing a move for Hysaj once they had finished serving their two-window transfer ban in the summer of 2020. However, the Express are reporting that the 25-year-old is set to sign a new deal with the Serie A side and extend his stay in Naples.

Elseid Hysaj controls the ball during Pre-Season Friendly match between SSC Napoli and US Cremonese on July 24, 2019 in Dimaro, Italy.Getty Images

Paper Round's view: Hysaj was one of the Napoli stars that played a vital role in their Serie A title race against Juventus in the 2017-18 season under Maurizio Sarri's management. The Albanian international was wanted by a host of top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. The West London club have struggled at full-back this season with Cesar Azpilicueta showing signs of slowing down, which makes their interest in Hysaj understandable. However, if he were to sign an extension with Napoli it wouldn't be terrible news for the Blues who have academy graduate Reece James returning from injury soon.

Barca stars "turn on Valverde"

Members of the Barcelona squad have reportedly led a revolt against manager Ernesto Valverde following the club's worst start to a Liga season since 1994-95, according to the Sun. The Catalan club currently sit in eighth position after recording their second league defeat of the season on Saturday night against newly-promoted Granada, after playing just five matches. It is being reported that a number of the Barca players have turned on Valverde following their disappointing form, despite the former Athletic Bilbao boss delivering back-to-back league titles in the last two seasons.

Paper Round's view: There's no denying that Barcelona are in a slump at the moment and it really just shows how reliant they are on Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has missed the early periods of this seasons after suffering a calf injury in preseason and Barca's form has suffered without their main man. Once Messi returns to the starting eleven it will become clearer in how much faith the Barca players have in their manager and whether or not Valverde will last in his role, but it is looking increasingly difficult to see him staying at Camp Nou beyond this season.

Praet rejected 'lucrative' Arsenal offer

Dennis Praet has revealed that he rejected the chance to join Arsenal 10 years ago from Genk as a 15-year-old footballer before joining Anderlecht in his home country of Belgium. The Leciester City new boy, who joined for £18 million from Sampdoria in the summer transfer window, admitted that the Gunners invited him to their training ground with a deal that was worth "a lot more money than in Anderlecht", but he wanted to continue his education in Belgium. The 25-year-old also stated that he received interest from Ajax and Lille as a teen.

Paper Round's view: It's another story about how Arsene Wenger missed out on signing a top young talent. Praet's career development at Anderlecht was beneficial on a personal level as he managed to consolidate his place in the Belgian side's first team from the age of 18. The attacking midfielder made over 180 appearances before moving to Serie A side Sampdoria and eventually got his move to England this summer. Who knows if he would've been successful in Arsenal's youth academy especially as highly-rated teen talents like Gideon Zelalem and Dan Crowley have failed to reach the first team squad in recent years.

