Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez agrees terms with Inter Milan - report

Gazzetta dello Sport report Inter Milan and Alexis Sanchez have agreed terms which would keep him at the Serie A club until 2023.
The Chile international currently has a deal until 2022 with Manchester United, but Inter are keen to sign him permanently with the 31-year-old having fallen out of favour with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The deal is expected to be €12m with bonuses, totalling €15m per year. It is reportedly now up to Manchester United to decide what kind of transfer deal they want.
The move would be a welcome relief to Manchester United, who have been keen to offload the forward for quite some time.
Inter Milan's desire to retain his services on a three-year contract is relatively surprising given that he has not had a particularly impressive season under Antonio Conte in Serie A.
Sanchez has scored just four times in 27 appearances in all competitions and has contended with injuries in a disruptive campaign.
Nevertheless it does not appear there is a way back for Sanchez at United and it seems like Sanchez's United chapter is coming to an end.
The only question now is what exactly will Inter offer United for him?