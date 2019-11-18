Solskjaer's eight transfer targets revealed

Manchester United's transfer wishlist has been revealed by the Mail as the Premier League side look to strengthen in the upcoming January window. Teen stars Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho are reportedly the club's top targets, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also added James Maddison, Declan Rice, Callum Wilson, Moussa Dembele, John McGinn and Jack Grealish to his shortlist. United's main targets of Haaland and Sancho would reportedly cost a combined fee of £180 million.

Paper Round's view: It's all familiar names that have been linked with moves to Old Trafford since the summer. Centre-forward is certainly a pressing issue that needs to be addressed by United so it would definitely make sense to try and sign at least two of Haaland, Wilson and Dembele, whether it's in January or next summer. It's not going to be cheap, but the hierarchy at United have to accept that if they want to compete for the Premier League title again, they will need to revamp their current squad and it will take time. The next two transfer windows are going to be massive at Old Trafford.

PSG see Sancho as Neymar replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to replace Brazilian forward Neymar with teenager Jadon Sancho next summer, according to the Mail. Neymar was constantly linked with a move back to La Liga last summer, which never materialised. However, the French club have accepted that they will most likely lose their superstar after this season and the club want to bring in Sancho as his replacement. Borussia Dortmund are said to be willing to sell, but the Bundesliga club are demanding a huge fee of around £100 million.

Paper Round's view: Neymar is widely expected to return to Spain next summer, whether it's a transfer back to Barcelona or a move to Real Madrid, so it's just about planning ahead for PSG. Sancho has already gained plenty of interest since his bold move to Germany and he has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top. The England international may be interested in returning to the Premier League, but playing in Paris could be an option for him. However, Sancho will need to rediscover his form from last season if he wants a big move as he seems to have dropped off recently.

Barca reject Rakitic bid from "unnamed" Prem side

Barcelona have reportedly rejected a €15 million bid from an "unnamed Premier League club" for Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to the Mirror. The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour following the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in the summer. Rakitic has only made one start for the Catalan club so far in La Liga this season and he has already voiced his displeasure at his current situation. Barca are understood to value the midfielder at €35 million, so the opening bid is significantly lower than what they are holding out for.

Paper Round's view: Rakitic might want to leave, but why would Barca accept such a low offer? Eric Abidal, who works at the club's sporting director, said that the Croatian was warned before the season started that he wouldn't be a starter - so you have to wonder why he didn't try to move in the summer. Manchester United and Inter Milan are both massive clubs that are thought to hold interest in Rakitic, so it could be one for the January transfer window.

Batshuayi to fight for Chelsea future

Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi is said to be digging his heels in at Stamford Bridge as he fights for his future at Chelsea. The Sun report that the 26-year-old has attracted interest in the winter window for a loan move, but he wants to stay at his current club and try to usurp Tammy Abraham as Chelsea's starting striker. Batshuayi has admitted he is not a "full-fledged starter", but he loves the club and feels at home. The Belgian international is yet to start a single match in the Premier League or Champions League for Frank Lampard's side so far this season.

Paper Round's view: Batshuayi must know that he will be given a chance to stake his claim as a starter at some point this season. Abraham has enjoyed a sensational start, scoring 10 league goals in just 12 matches, but he can't play every single match and it looks increasingly more likely that Olivier Giroud will leave Stamford Bridge in January. Batshuayi will need to grab every single opportunity he gets from Lampard and maybe he will re-visit his situation in the summer if it doesn't change.

