Pogba meets with Zidane in Dubai

Manchester United's Paul Pogba met up with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in Dubai during the international break, according to an exclusive story from the Express. The 26-year-old was in the Middle East for warm weather rehabilitation following an ankle injury and bumped into Los Blancos boss which led to a 10-minute conversation between the pair. Pogba was linked with a move to Madrid throughout the summer, but it failed to materialise as United were holding out for a fee of around £150 million. The Express understand that the Spanish giants "remain keen" on signing Pogba.

Paper Round's view: Paul Pogba to Real Madrid - the transfer story that will never end (until it eventually happens). The story doesn't state that the pair planned to meet in Dubai, but simply ran into each other while in the same setting. Obviously it will always fuel the transfer rumours, but realistically it was probably just a friendly conversation between two French football superstars. Pogba needs to concentrate on getting back to full fitness and returning to top form for his struggling Manchester United side before he starts thinking about any transfer to sunny Spain.

Manchester clubs battle over Haaland

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to fight over the signing of teenage prodigy Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, according to the Mirror. The 19-year-old has scored an incredible 18 goals in just 11 matches for the Austrian club this season, including a hat-trick on his Champions League debut. Haaland has attracted attention from Europe's top clubs including the Manchester pair, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool. The Norwegian's father played for Manchester City between 2000 and 2003 which makes the blue side of the city more confident in signing the youngster.

Paper Round's view: Haaland looks like he is ready to take on the world. He might just be 19 years old, but his performances this season have shown maturity. Haaland looks like he has all the tools and assets that a top striker needs to possess, so his next transfer will be a significant one. He will need to continue playing first-team football in order to progress, but a move to Europe's elite could mean less playing time. The teen sensation might wish to follow in his father's footsteps at Manchester City, but it would see Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus blocking his path, so a move to the Red Devils could be more favourable.

Poch not interested in January signings

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he isn't interested in signing any new players in the January transfer market, according to the Mirror. The Spurs manager has stated that he was "never keen on January" transfers and it is now "down to the current squad to find solutions”, instead of bringing in external help when the transfer window re-opens in the new year. The north London club have been out of sorts so far this season and currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League table after eight matches.

Paper Round's view: Signing new players isn't always the answer. Tottenham strengthened their squad depth in the summer by bringing in quality players like Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon. Spurs finished third and were Champions League finalists last season, but Pochettino's side have had a flat start to the new campaign. However, the Argentine manager is probably correct. The players he usually relies on are simply out of form so he will be counting on his squad to turn Tottenham's fortunes around, instead of spending a fortune in an inflated January transfer market.

Liverpool to pip Chelsea for wonderkid

Liverpool lead the way in the signature for 15-year-old Exeter City midfielder Ben Chrisene, according to the Sun. The teen is the youngest player to ever play for Exeter and has caught the eye of Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea. However, the Merseyside club have gained the advantage in the race for the signing after inviting Chrisene to play for the Liverpool youth team this weekend.

Paper Round's view: It would be a huge move for Ben Chrisene, who only made his debut for Exeter in the Carabao Cup in August. The 15-year-old obviously dreams of moving to a massive club like Liverpool or Chelsea and will looking to make an impression this weekend if he plays for the Liverpool youth side. The kid is an England youth international so he will already be on the radar for plenty of clubs. Whichever side manages to sign him will be delighted. Remember the name, etc, etc...

