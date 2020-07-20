Manchester United send Jadon Sancho ultimatum to Borussia Dortmund - Paper Round

Manchester United send stern Jadon Sancho bid to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea close in on Kai Havertz and try to fix their goalkeeping problems, while Manchester City are set to sign Nathan Ake.

United's Sancho ultimatum

Manchester United are ready to send an ultimatum to Borussia Dortmund in the form of a "take-it-or-leave-it" transfer bid for Jadon Sancho. According to the Star, the Red Devils will offer no more than £80 million for the 20-year-old. Dortmund are holding out for a fee north of £100 million, which United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has labelled as "unrealistic in the current climate" following the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League side's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told club officials that he wants an early deal to be completed so that Sancho can train with his squad ahead of next season. The England international is holding out for United to secure a spot in next season's Champions League before confirming his decision to leave Germany.

Paper Round's view: Dortmund are demanding a nine-figure fee, while United are refusing to cough up more than £80 million... it sounds like Solskjaer might be the victim by the end of this. Both clubs are clearly continuing to play the negotiation game. The Red Devils have made it pretty clear that they have made Sancho their number one transfer target this summer, so the German club probably feel like they can hold out until their asking price is met. It's up to United and whether they are willing to wait a year for Sancho's services. It wouldn't be the end of the world if the England winger stayed in Dortmund for another season - but if United really want him, they have plenty of deadwood in their squad that they can sell in order to raise the extra £20 million.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Havertz

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of highly-rated wonderkid Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Athletic. The Blues are set to win what has quickly become a "one-horse race" for the German international as none of their transfer rivals were able to afford the €80 million-rated attacker this summer. Havertz is said to have preferred a move to Real Madrid but Los Blancos did not have the funds, and Bayer's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have used up most of their budget on the Leroy Sane signing. The Athletic state that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old and will balance their books by selling players this summer.

Paper Round's view: Chelsea are absolutely smashing their summer business. Kai Havertz is set to follow Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard looks to turn his youthful squad into title challengers. The Blues seem to have a clear financial advantage over their rivals which is a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and could be because of their transfer ban last summer. It's pretty clear that Stamford Bridge wasn't the first-choice destination for Havertz, but Chelsea fans won't mind that. Lampard is building an attack worthy of the Premier League title - but now he needs to concentrate on signing some new defenders this summer. Hopefully he has some transfer funds left over after Havertz arrives.

Blues struggle to offload Kepa

It doesn't look like Chelsea's spending will stop with Havertz. Lampard is looking to offload goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer after a disappointing run of form since his arrival for a record-breaking transfer fee back in 2018. The Blues will struggle to sell the 25-year-old Spaniard, who joined for £71.6 million from Athletic Club just two years ago, due to his poor form, the club's asking price and his mammoth £150,000-per-week wages. The Telegraph state that Chelsea have been told to forget about their attempts to use Kepa as a pawn in an ambitious bid for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, with a loan to Valencia or Sevilla looking more likely. The west London club are also exploring the possibility of signing another goalkeeper this summer to challenge Kepa, in an attempt to help him find his form.

Paper Round's view: The Kepa signing is looking worse and worse as the season goes on. The Blues were linked to Roma's Alisson Becker in 2018 but refused to pay his transfer fee. The Brazilian ended up going to Liverpool, Chelsea panicked and still needed to sign a goalkeeper and we all know what happened next with Alisson. Surely Chelsea cannot afford to sign a new goalkeeper and keep Kepa at the club. A loan move could be positive for the young Spaniard. It would help him get his confidence back and if it goes well, it will be easier for Chelsea to sell him. The Premier League club should look at Manchester United's Dean Henderson, who is on loan at Sheffield United, and Ajax's Andre Onana as possible - and realistic - replacements for Kepa.

City close in on Ake

Manchester City are close to completing the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, according to the Guardian. The Dutch defender is still highly-rated in the Premier League despite the Cherries looking all-but relegated as they sit three points adrift of safety, with one match left to play in the current campaign. Ake attracted the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United, Manchester City and his former club Chelsea, but Pep Guardiola's side seem to have won the race for the 25-year-old, who they will pay £25 million for. The Guardian also state that the arrival of Ake could result in John Stones moving to Arsenal.

Paper Round's view: It's a very efficient signing from Manchester City. Guardiola's side have struggled defensively all season following the departure of club captain Vincent Kompany last summer and the long-term injury that saw Aymeric Laporte sidelined for the majority of the campaign. City have moved quickly to take advantage of Bournemouth's demise and to beat their rivals to the signing of a versatile defender who is comfortable on the ball. Ake is able to play centre-back and left-back, which will suit Guardiola, and he meets the league's home-grown quota rules due to his arrival in England as a 15-year-old. The Dutch international - like Laporte - is a left-sided centre-back, so we can expect City's hunt to sign central defenders this summer to continue.

