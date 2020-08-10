Manchester United STILL believe Jadon Sancho transfer can go through – Paper Round

Jadon Sancho still features in Tuesday’s Paper Round despite a rather abrupt statement from Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director.

“He'll play for us next season. The decision is final,” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday, but the Daily Mail and Mirror are among the papers reporting Manchester United are not giving up hope of signing Jadon Sancho this summer. Zorc’s comments appeared to end United’s pursuit of the England forward for now, but the reports claim the Premier League club – who scraped into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday night – are hopeful of making an offer Dortmund will not refuse. Still, though, they are hesitant to pay £108m.

Paper Round’s view: There’s life in this saga yet, folks, whether you like it or not. United ignored this August 10 deadline and it appears not even Zorc’s comments will make it all go away. With the actual transfer deadline not until October 5, it could go on for another couple of months, so please, United, do us all a favour and end this one way or another.

Sancho alternatives?

And so… If United do start to look elsewhere, the Daily Mail have listed Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Juventus' Douglas Costa as alternatives to Sancho. Coman may be tempted by a move following Leroy Sane’s arrival at Bayern, while Costa must wait to see whether he features in Andrea Pirlo’s plans at Juve. Adama Traore, Leon Bailey and Dwight McNeil are the other names mentioned.

Kingsley Coman - FC Bayern Munich Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: It feels like Sancho or no one really, these other names are rather speculative and you would imagine United would rather wait to land their man instead of go for an alternative they have never really wanted. Who knows, really, we’re running out of things to say about Sancho and United. Next.

Havertz to Chelsea imminent

Chelsea have been ‘boosted’ by Bayer Leverkusen’s own failings, with the Bundesliga club’s exit from the Europa League on Monday night paving the way for Kai Havertz to leave, the Evening Standard reports. Chelsea have been waiting to sign the attacking midfielder for weeks now, but Leverkusen insisted he would not depart until their season ended. Romelu Lukaku did his old side a favour in that respect, with the ex-Chelsea striker scoring in Inter’s 2-1 win over Leverkusen. A £70m move from Leverkusen to Chelsea could now happen for Havertz this week.

Paper Round’s view: Another transfer from the school of Sancho that will be good to get out of the way, and particularly for Chelsea, Frank Lampard will be keen to get Havertz in so that his array of attacking talent can train together for as long as possible before the 2020-21 season, which is already just a month away.

Newcastle want Sessegnon

Newcastle are looking to offer Ryan Sessegnon a way out of Tottenham, The Sun reports. Steve Bruce wants the 20-year-old wing back on loan at Newcastle, with the promise of greater game-time having featured just a dozen times for Spurs last season. Sessegnon struggled to break into the Spurs starting XI under Mauricio Pochettino and then Jose Mourinho, and a loan move could be seen as the best option for the England youth international.

Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich saves the ball from Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: The jump from Fulham to Spurs was a leap too far ultimately for Sessegnon, who is undoubtedly a quality player but needed regular game-time for a mid-table Premier League team before he was ready for somewhere like Spurs. Newcastle would be perfect, particularly as Sessegnon would likely take the place of Danny Rose, who moved on loan there himself from Spurs for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

