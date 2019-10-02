United line up Longstaff and Dembele

Manchester United are making preparations for the winter transfer window, and the Daily Star reveals two names that the club are targeting. The first is Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, the 21-year-old Newcastle midfielder who may cost around £40 million, and 23-year-old Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is valued at £50 million.

Paper Round’s view: United desperately need someone who can play through the middle following the sale of Romelu Lukaku and the injury and form worries over Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. In midfield they need both more energy and talent, and Longstaff looks a better player than Scott McTominay, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira.

Ozil to leave in January

The Daily Mail believes that Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will be allowed to leave the club in January after failing to make the squad for their game on Monday against Manchester United. Ozil has a contract that runs until 2021 that pays £350,000 a week, and Arsenal are prepared to subsidise his wages in order to facilitate a loan or permanent move away.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal as a team appeared to have moved on from needing Ozil in their midfield, but looking at their results and performances, it is not clear that is the right decision. Regardless, getting rid of the 30-year-old midfielder will allow them to bring in more players who Unai Emery thinks are better suited to his preferred tactics.

Allegri wants United job

Massimiliano Allegri has started learning English with a view to a job in the Premier League, reports the Guardian. The former Juventus manager is technically contracted to the Italian champions until 2020 but that is not expected to be a problem, and the manager has eyes on the Manchester United. The club are not yet ready to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but would consider Allegri on their shortlist.

Paper Round’s view: The Guardian reports that Allegri would consider the job even if United are not in the Champions League, but he should remember that at Juventus he had perhaps the most astute recruitment team in football, and at United he would have Ed Woodward. Perhaps the challenge is attractive nonetheless, but it feels as if he is underestimating just how poor United are.

Donnarumma turns down contract

The Sun carries news that Gianluigi Donnarumma could be on the move from AC Milan in the near future. The 20-year-old Italian international was linked with a £54 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and that move could be rekindled if Donnarumma fails to agree a new contract with AC Milan, They offered a two-year extension to a contract that ends the season after next, but was rejected.

Paper Round’s view: Mino Raiola is Donnarumma’s agent, so it is no surprise that he has been consistently linked with transfers away from AC Milan. Anyone who signs the ‘keeper will have to face the relentless agitating of his agent, which might serve his clients well, but is probably not worth the hassle when other players are available.

