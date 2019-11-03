United ready for Werner move

The Mirror claims an exclusive as it leads with a story on Manchester United aiming to beat Liverpool to the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The paper says that United, struggling for goals, are ready to activate his £27 million release clause in January. They hope that the relative lack of competition for starts will help them sign the 23-year-old German international.

Paper Round’s view: Werner has dramatically improved his creative side, adding assists to his goalscoring, but the performance against Bournemouth shows just how much the side are currently lacking. They need someone who can play as a number 10 and someone who can lead the line when Anthony Martial is not getting any joy. Werner would be a start, at least, and an affordable one.

Spurs eye Lloris replacement

Following the dislocated elbow of their captain goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for a replacement stopper. However, there are complications if they do want to sign 23-year-old Andre Onana from Ajax. For one, they would need to pay around £30 million for him, but they would also need a buyer for Lloris as they would not be able to keep them both happy.

Paper Round’s view: Selling Lloris would be a huge gamble. While he is far from perfect he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he has years left ahead of him to become more consistent. To lose a club captain at a time like this would also prove a risk. Whether Mauricio Pochettino would allow such a thing at a dramatic time like this is hard to know.

Palace would sell Zaha for the right price

Crystal Palace would consider selling Wilfried Zaha, if the right offer came along. The Mail on Sunday reports that Mark Bright admitted that the club will let him go if a decent offer comes in. Academy coach Bright said: ‘If one of the big clubs comes knocking, it is difficult to hold them back but what the club says, and what every club should say, is that we want a fair price for the player,’

Paper Round’s view: The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international put in a transfer request to try to get a move away in the summer, but both Arsenal and Everton were clearly too far short of the asking price. Zaha’s contract has a while to run yet, too, so he will have to make himself irresistible if he is to force a decent offer from one of the other Premier League clubs.

Real ready to sell Brahim

Real Madrid are already willing to send Brahim Diaz out on loan, just a year after signing the 20-year-old from Manchester City. The emergence of Rodrygo has blocked an obvious route to the first team for the player. Another player who could leave is striker Mariano Diaz, and he could leave the club permanently - the 26-year-old striker has not played a minute all season.

Paper Round’s view: If Real plan on making a move for Paul Pogba this winter, then making room on the wage bill will be essential. Brahim Diaz needs experience elsewhere if he is not to stagnate, while Mariano Diaz has no obvious way to regular game time. Selling him would raise funds for other positions which need to be strengthened.

