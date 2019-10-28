United not put off by Dortmund's demands

Manchester United are ready to pay Borussia Dortmund's huge asking price for 19-year-old Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror. The Bundesliga side have reportedly slapped a figure north of £100 million on their teen sensation, who has attracted the attention of Europe's elite clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. The Red Devils will be looking to pip their rivals to the transfer and will be confident after Sancho previously admitted that he "wouldn't mind" moving back to England in the future.

Paper Round's view: It's expected that there will be a massive battle for Sancho's signature next summer. His current asking price is a product of modern football, but he has recently signed a new contract at Dortmund and during his period in Germany he has 18 goals and 30 assists in 68 appearances. He is well on his way to becoming one of the world's best wingers, so no club will want to miss out on him. If United are happy to meet Dortmund's demands, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sancho making his way to Old Trafford in the summer window.

Gomez wants to go

Joe Gomez is ready to leave Premier League leaders Liverpool to find first-team football and could make a move back to London. According to the Sun, the England international is "frustrated" with his current role at Anfield, which has seen him lose his place as a starter and become Jurgen Klopp's fourth choice centre-back after suffering a leg fracture last December. The Sun report that Gomez is seeking a move away in order to get back into the England team ahead of the European Championships next summer, with domestic rivals Arsenal and Tottenham interested in a January loan deal for the 22-year-old.

Paper Round's view: Gomez is a quality centre-back, so it would be baffling to see Liverpool loan him out to a domestic rival. It's obvious that neither Arsenal nor Tottenham will be battling the Merseyside club in the Premier League title race this season, but Liverpool need to keep their squad as strong as possible in order to mount their title challenge. Loaning out Gomez doesn't make much sense, but if he fails to increase his minutes as the season goes on, he might look to move away next summer, especially if he loses his place in the England squad.

Rakitic "ready to listen to offers"

Ivan Rakitic has reportedly changed his mind about his situation at Barcelona and is now said to be willing to listen to offers of a move away from Camp Nou, according to the Sun. The Croatian was repeatedly linked with a transfer all summer, but Rakitic refused to entertain any offers. The 31-year-old gathered interest from clubs like AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Rakitic is now ready to open the door to these sides ahead of a potential January move after failing to feature as a regular starter for Barcelona this season.

Paper Round's view: Rakitic might be 31 years old now, but he still has plenty to offer. The Croatian midfielder has been performing consistently at the top level for Barcelona for over five seasons, so he would be a fantastic signing for any of the clubs that were interested in signing him. Manchester United are really lacking creativity in their midfield and Rakitic could be the answer to their problems.

City and United battle over wonderkid

Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head-to-head over the signing of Rochdale teenager Luke Matheson, according to the Mail. The 17-year-old scored against United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third-round tie in September, as he announced himself on the national stage. The Mail state that the city rivals are in a "bidding war" for the right-back who is "already rated at £10 million" by the League One club. Matheson is Rochdale's youngest ever debutant after making his first appearance at the age of 15 years and 336 days, winning the man-of-the-match award too.

Paper Round's view: The teenager is obviously a top talent. Two of the Premier League's biggest clubs are sniffing around and sparking a "bidding war", so Rochdale should try and get the highest fee they can. It will be tough for Matheson to leave his boyhood club, but if he feels like he can make waves at the top level, then why shouldn't he make his move? The only problem would be that he most likely won't be playing first-team football every week, but on the other hand, he will be learning from top coaches and playing alongside some of the best footballers in the country if he gets a transfer to one of the Manchester clubs.

