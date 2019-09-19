United plan Pogba contract

Following on from the new deals given to David de Gea and Victor Lindelof, the Mirror reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to tie down two more players to fresh terms. The first is youngster Mason Greenwood, who Solskjaer believes is one of the best finishers he’s ever seen, while he also wants to give midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract runs out at the end of next season. Jesse Lingard will also be offered a new contract.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard has two years left on his deal and should be earmarked for the exit - to not have someone better than him in two years time would be a huge failure. Pogba, on the other hand, should also be on his way out, but giving him a new contract would make sure that they can sell him on for a sizeable fee in the next year or so.

Inter want Giroud

Inter Milan will return to the Premier League in order to further add to their forward line. The Sun claims that Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to bring former player Olivier Giroud to Serie A. He is available on a free at the end of the season, so the 32-year-old striker could be bought for a small fee in January. Kevin Lasagne, Luka Jovic and Andrea Petagna are all also under consideration.

Paper Round’s view: Inter seem happy to splash the cash now and you wonder if the targets listed there would be better than their current pair of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. Giroud is one of the few players in the world who has improved into his thirties, and Luka Jovic would be a much cheaper loan option than Sanchez, too.

Arsenal track Szoboszlai

Arsenal are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, their 18-year-old midfielder. The payer impressed against Genk during Salzburg’s 6-2 win and scored in the match. Arsenal had registered an interest in the player in the summer, but plumped or Dani Ceballos instead. The London club had intended to bring him in at the end of the current season.

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)Imago

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal’s transfer strategy does appear to have shifted in quality since the departure of Arsene Wenger. It is by no means perfect, but the changes are swfiter than they had been under the Frenchman and if Ceballos can be retained, then to pair him with Szoboszlai over the long term could make one of the best and youngest midfields in Europe..

Qatar complaints continue

The Guardian carries a story that Amnesty International is receiving more reports of migrant abuse in the preparations for the 2022 World Cup. The organisation reports that 1,620 workers have gone unpaid for months before having their contracts terminated. Amnesty believes that the problem could be far more widespread than is reported.

Paper Round’s view: Amnesty is a reliable organisation on these matters, and this is hardly the first report to suggest that human rights abuse is going on during the World Cup preparations - it is elsewhere in the country after all. Ambassadors for Qatar, such as Pep Guardiola, should consider their part in this.

