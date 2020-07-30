Mario Gotze to MLS would be the right move - Expert View

Mario Gotze would be welcomed at LA Galaxy if he accepted lower wages, says the MLS club's technical director Jovan Kirovski.

Serie A clubs AC Milan, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and La Liga side Sevilla are all reportedly interested in signing the German, who is a free agent following his release from Borussia Dortmund.

"Mario Gotze would be interesting for many teams," Kirovski told Kicker in quotes cited by Sportbuzzer.

"But he would certainly have to forego some of his salary."

THE EXPERT VIEW

It would be a good move for the 28-year-old, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup for Germany, to go to Major League Soccer.

Given his decline over the past few years during a tactical evolution in the Bundesliga and his lack of speed, while also considering his living standard and wage, it could be the right thing for him to do with Sebastian Giovinco and/or Kaká as leading examples of players who have done well there.