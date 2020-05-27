Athletics
Italy
In today's Euro Papers the futures of Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez.
Does this memo explain Barca's policy?
In today's Euro Papers why does Ousmane Dembele hold the key for Barcelona's move for Miralem Pjanic?
Watch Bundesliga highlights as Hertha thump city rivals Union 4-0 in the Berlin derby,
In today's Euro Papers Miralem Pjanic has his heart set on a dream move, which certainly isn't to Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid will reluctantly move to a Liverpool target after learning Kylian Mbappe is not for sale this summer, according to a report on the continent.
In a worst case scenario PSG could lose Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi AND Kylian Mbappe this summer.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss a Bundesliga opening weekend.
German football expert Florian Bogner joined Game of Opinions to discuss the Bundesliga’s opening weekend.
Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen on Monday as the German Bundesliga completed its first full round of matches after resuming competition.