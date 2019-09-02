The Argentina is on the verge of making the move to the French capital according to widespread reports and will arrive in Paris on Monday to complete his medical.

Icardi was viewed as a potential replacement for Neymar, but the Brazilian is expected to now remain at the Parc des Princes after failing to complete a return to Barcelona.

RMC report that PSG have beaten off competition from several clubs in Spain and Italy to secure his services, but the Ligue 1 champions will not have the option to buy the 26-year-old.

Icardi was told he was surplus to requirements at the San Siro by Antonio Conte earlier this summer with the Nerazzurri spending £74million on Romelu Lukaku.

After a proposed switch to Juventus broke down, it means that Icardi will join Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani at PSG as part of a fierce forward line.