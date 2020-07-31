Memphis Depay could replace Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund - reports

Dutch international forward Memphis Depay could be lined up as a replacement for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho if the teenage winger leaves Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.

As Depay’s current club Lyon failed to qualify for European competition next season due to their 7th place finish in the cancelled French top-flight, a move to Germany that would allow him to continue playing Champions League final could tempt the 26-year-old former Manchester United man.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - David Alaba attracting lots of interest; Napoli make club record signing 2 HOURS AGO

The Dutchman’s impressive record of 43 goals and 33 assists in 102 Ligue 1 games since joining from the Red Devils, in addition to the reported 44 million Euros that he would apparently cost, are what has attracted Dortmund to him, according to the German newspaper Bild.

If yesterday’s article from the British outlet The Independent is to be believed, Sancho could set United back £60 million upfront and a further £40 million in bonuses. That would render Depay a relative bargain at just over a third of Sancho’s price.

Play Icon WATCH Real Madrid chase 'next Raphael Varane' - Euro Papers 00:01:42

ANALYSIS

Although Depay has enjoyed the rebirth of his career in France after a two-year hiccup in Manchester, the fact that it has been trophyless may be a cause of concern for the player who was joint-third with Neymar in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts in the 2017-18 season.

An electric start to the most recent season with 14 goals in 18 games in all competitions was halted by an anterior cruciate ligament tear while playing against Rennes in December, but he is apparently back in training and in contention to play in Lyon’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus on 7th August.

Much like Sancho, Depay would supply a youthful Borussia Dortmund side with pace, trickery and the dual threat of goals and assists as long as his long-term injury has not lessened his powers.

He is certainly more established and proven at the elite level in comparison to other rumoured Sancho replacements, Jonathan Ikone and Jeremie Boga.

Play Icon WATCH Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt 00:00:49

By James Truscott

Transfers The Transfer Window 50: Sancho’s big decision, can PSG keep stars, will Messi leave? 8 HOURS AGO