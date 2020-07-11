Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal defence overhaul - Paper Round

Mikel Arteta wants a new defence, N'Golo Kante may be sold, the walls close in on Quique Setien and Chelsea find a new goalkeeper.

Arteta hints at defensive transfers

Mikel Arteta has hinted that one of his next moves at Arsenal could be to bring in new defensive signings. The Mirror reports that as well as banishing players like Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi, he may be looking for better options in central defence than Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz.

Paper Round’s view: There is no doubt that Guendouzi and Ozil have not convinced Arteta that they have the right mindset to succeed at the club, but while Luiz and Mustafi might be more professional they are not the steely pairing that a defence can be built upon. If all four are moved on in the next transfer window then they might raise enough money to buy one solid player for the back four.

Kante may be sold for Havertz move

N’Golo Kante could be sold to Real Madrid, with the player linked with a £70 million move. Zinedine Zidane is keen on his countryman and the sale could go through as Chelsea attempt to raise cash for Kai Havertz. Bayer Leverkusen want £90 million for the 21-year-old German and Chelsea have spent around that to sign Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Paper Round’s view: Kante is 29, so unless he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come, now would not be the worst time to cash in from Chelsea’s point of view. Kante is brilliantly intelligent in his position but it is also a physically demanding one, so there is no guarantee that his body will be able to continue at this level for much longer.

Barcelona candidate speaks out against Setien

There’s more bad news for Barcelona boss Quique Setien. The Spaniard looks set for an exit at the club before next season starts, with barely concealed rebellion due to his presence. Potential Barca president Victor Font said: 'For me personally he's a coach I've always liked but it's true too that he's not the coach we're backing for the future.'

Paper Round’s view: It seems almost inevitable that Xavi will take over within a year, and possibly imminently, so Setien’s time appears to be at an end. The best he can do is make the most of his squad and perhaps win the league - the result on Saturday night means that they are only a Real Madrid slip-up away from unexpected glory.

Chelsea line up Kepa replacement

The Express reports that Chelsea may have lined up a replacement for their out-of-form goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish ‘keeper has been in and out of the side under Frank Lampard and reports from Turkey suggest Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir will make a move, with the 24-year-old to cost around £29.5 million.

Paper Round’s view: Kepa’s time at Chelsea seems to have come to an end, which is a shame for both club and player because his first season showed just how talented he is. A move back to Spain might be the chance he needs to rediscover his best form, and it would be no surprise to see him back at a big club on the European stage in a year or two.

