But the 19-year-old is not the only Norwegian making headlines, with a midfielder back home attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Emil Bohinen is the player in question, with the 20-year-old Stabaek JF star on Brighton’s radar...

Emil BohinenEurosport

Brighton among PL clubs interested

Eurosport Norway spoke on Monday with Stabæk's sports director Inge Andre Olsen, who confirmed Brighton are looking into the possibility of signing Bohinen.

Olsen added that Bohinen - son of Lars Bohinen, who used to play for Nottingham Forest, Blackburn and Derby - is being followed by “Premier League, Bundesliga, Dutch and Belgian clubs”.

However, Bohinen will not necessarily leave the Norwegian league in January.

“I know most things about these players. We work with both agents and players should there be any serious interest in them,” Olsen told Eurosport Norway.

“It is natural that there will be interest given his performances for both Stabæk and the U21 national team.

“He appears very mature both on and off the field. He’s the most exciting player in the Eliteserien right now, I think.

" In Emil's case, we work very well and actively with agents. It is not, therefore, given that he will be sold in January, there is a lot to be said. But we will have a very nice dialogue with him around this. "

Who is Bohinen?

Bohinen has scored four goals in 28 league games this season, providing a further six assists.

Allow Eurosport Norway’s Joacim Jonsson to explain why Bohinen is one of Norway’s hottest U21 prospects…

“Emil Bohinen is the player in the Eliteserien who has taken the biggest steps this season.

“Stabæk only signed a two-year agreement with Bohinen before the season. Whether there was uncertainty about the player or this was his own choice, I do not know, but that means Stabæk must either sell now this winter or extend that deal.

“After the sale of the Børkeeiet to Brøndby, Bohinen has really taken responsibility and been leading the Stabæk midfield.

" Great skills, good ball handling and a good vision, be is also a little cheeky in his style of play. "

“He was more work to do on his offensive game, but we'll see that eventually.

“He also has the X-factor when it comes to his left foot. The fact that he only has one year left on the deal, and that the winter window is the worst window to sell in, will certainly affect his price tag.”