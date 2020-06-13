Official Film
Day 1, Belgrade
N'Golo Kante is suddenly available with Chelsea needing to raise funds, according to reports in Spain, and Real Madrid sense their moment may have arrived.
Thought Paul Pogba’s dream move to Real Madrid was never going to happen? Well, it just might…
The Premier League is finally set to return, but what can we expect from England's top flight in lockdown? We've got a few ideas of what we can anticipate.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish newspapers report that Real Madrid will stop at nothing to beat Chelsea to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.
ayer Leverkusen brought an end to German fourth tier side Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, beating their hosts 3-0 in the semi-finals.
Philippe Coutinho is on the radar of Newcastle United this summer – but any move is far from guaranteed.
Chelsea are not messing about this summer as they target another signing…
In today's Euro Papers it's all about Ansu Fati.
Julian Brandt explains the feeling and passion behind Borussia Dortmund's pre-match protest, which Hertha Berlin joined.