Newcastle close to another takeover

Steve Bruce has reacted wearily to a potential takeover of Newcastle United, telling the press that: “It’s an on-going saga, isn’t it? Until it’s bona fide. I think people are saying ‘here we go again’." The reaction comes as Peter Kenyon aims to raise £300 million for a takeover of the club and could install Jose Mourinho in as boss as he waits on the sidelines, the Mirror writes.

Paper Round’s view: If Kenyon arrived at Newcastle following his time at Chelsea and Newcastle, and backed his manager with huge transfer funds, then Mourinho would be an ideal chequebook manager. However there have been talks before this that went nowhere with Mike Ashley, so it is probably wise on Bruce’s part not to read too much into it.

Solskjaer recruits personal scout

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promoted a scout to report directly to him, with the club’s blessing, according to the Mirror. Simon Wells identified Victor Lindelof and was one of the first to spot the talent of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, and got to know Solskjaer as he worked as Scandinavian scout for United while the manager was at Molde.

Paper Round’s view: United claimed earlier in the week that they were better placed to secure transfer targets than ever before, and they are now approaching the time when they have to prove it. If they do not back Solskjaer in the winter transfer window then they will probably end his time at the club at some point in 2020, which would be no surprise given Ed Woodward’s history of letting down managers.

Foden reluctant to move on loan

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden’s advisors are reluctant to see the player move on loan to get first-team experience, the Times reports. The player is not keen on leaving City despite playing just over 100 minutes so far this season. He and others believe that he could be held back by playing elsewhere, and will only do so with the explicit encouragement of Pep Guardiola.

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola has already overseen Foden’s breakthrough into the first season and he is plainly a player with plenty of potential. Given the rocky start to City’s campaign and the complications with injury, it is perhaps better for Foden to wait for more action when there is a better foundation around him to learn from.

Liverpool ready to offer Milner a new deal

Liverpool have opened talks with James Milner over the possibility of a new deal, with the 33-year-old midfielder seen as key to the club despite his advancing age. There is no guarantee of an agreement yet but any deal would be a short-term arrangement as Jurgen Klopp aims to improve his squad.

Paper Round’s view: Milner has shown that he can step up and perform reliably in any circumstance for Liverpool, and there are few players of any calibre who can do that. With youngsters coming through for Liverpool Milner may begin to find his opportunities more limited but he can be an excellent example to them all.

