The Brazilian’s future has heavily dominated the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid and Barca both interested in the forward.

However, with the deadline on September 2, it appears Neymar will remain a PSG player, with L’Equipe running the headline ‘He stays’ on Sunday – a nod to Gerard Pique’s tweet from two years ago just before Neymar left for Paris - and stating the player has told his family he will not be leaving.

Real Madrid failed to agree a deal for Neymar, while Sky Sports News and ESPN reported that Barca have also ended negotiations.

PSG would not lower their valuation of Neymar, who moved to the Ligue 1 champions for a world-record €220 in 2017, with the 27-year-old also willing to pay £17.7m (€20m) towards any proposed deal.

Barca will renew their interest in Neymar next summer, while he is set to join up with the Brazil squad for the upcoming internationals despite not featuring for PSG so far this season.

OUR VIEW

The Neymar roller coaster (finally) comes to an end one day before the transfer window closes.

All manner of Real and Barca players have been linked with moves to PSG as both clubs attempted to thrash out a deal, but ultimately it has proved too complicated.

The numbers in this move were always going to make it tricky, while Real and Barca's spending meant a 'simple' money-only deal was not an option.

It was never really clear why Barca wanted to overload their front line with another star. Reports suggested it was just to appease Lionel Messi, but one thing is certain, Antoine Griezmann will be breathing a sigh of relief.