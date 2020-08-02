Nine Arsenal players for sale as club make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract offer – Paper Round

An offer is on the table for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Arsenal put up nine players for sale. It’s Monday’s Paper Round.

Nine out at Arsenal?

Fresh from their FA Cup final win over Chelsea, Arsenal are plotting their moves in the transfer market this summer, with the Daily Mail reporting Alexandre Lacazette and Hector Bellerin could be made available for the right price in a bid to boost funds. The other seven names on the list are Sokratis, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding, while the club appear resigned to the idea Mesut Ozil will run down the final year of his contract.

Paper Round's view: Some surprising names on the list, some not so, but for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta it's all about building momentum from a cup run featuring victories over Manchester City and Chelsea, forgetting about duff performances against Aston Villa (and Watford in truth) and making the right noises in the transfer market. That starts with keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Worry about everything - and anybody - else after.

***

Auba offer on the table

Speaking of, Arsenal will offer their FA Cup final hero a three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week, according to the Mirror. Aubameyang has been challenged to become an Arsenal legend by head coach Mikel Arteta, who hopes to have sold his vision for the future to the Gabon international. Aubameyang is in the final year of his contract and talks have so far stalled over a new deal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round's view: The club's best player will feel as though he is deserving of the club's highest wage, and for this to be some £100,000-a-week short of Ozil's weekly salary is all kinds of absurd. We're talking obscene amounts of money of course, but now the club are entering a difficult, crucial period of negotiations not helped by their own decision to hand Ozil such an amount two years ago.

***

‘Fernandes approach’ for Sancho

Manchester United want to move late for Jadon Sancho and employ tactics similar to the deal which saw then sign Bruno Fernandes in January, the Mail reports. Borussia Dortmund want £108m for Sancho, and have reportedly set an August 10 deadline for any potential sale, but United are looking to drive down the price and also include a number of performance related add-ons as was the case with Fernandes. This would ease the financial impact of any transfer, and also - initially at least - minimise the amount Manchester City receive given they are set to get 15 per cent of the transfer fee for their former forward.

Paper Round's view: United struck gold with Fernandes, while the deal was one of Ed Woodward's finer moments regarding recruitment. Clearly it could take a while before Dortmund and United come to some sort of agreement, as the latter will not want to go too high and an offer the German's will readily accept. As ever with moves of this magnitude, it's a long, drawn out process.

***

Villa for Origi?

Aston Villa want Liverpool striker Divock Origi to lead the line next season after the club escaped relegation from the Premier League, the Sun reports. Villa secured survival on the final day, but struggled throughout the campaign in front of goal. With an eye on avoiding another relegation battle, Villa are hoping Liverpool would be willing to sell Origi for the right price.

Divock Origi - FC Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round's view: Roberto Firmino's back-up or Villa's go-to striker? Tough decision really, if he wants game time it's a no-brainer, but as we've seen at Liverpool there are golden moments even for the substitutes, and he could well be happy with a role that has endeared himself to the fans.

