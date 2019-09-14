Solskjaer not feeling pressure

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he is under pressure but does not yet fear for his job. The Mirror reports that Solskjaer believes the side have been unlucky to concede so many goals, but does not think that he is close to being sacked. He told the press: “There’s always pressure when you’re here, but of course I’m ­confident in what we’re doing.”

Paper Round’s view: Solskjaer is in a difficult place. He does not have the squad to challenge at the top but people will still expect an improvement. If he wants to impress at United then he needs to do so within the limitations of the club. That means a squad that is vulnerable to injuries, with insufficient quality and with players that have downed tools for previous managers - none of that is an excuse.

De Gea signs new deal

There is however good news for United boss Solskjaer if a story in the Daily Mail proves to be correct. There is a report that goalkeeper David de Gea has agreed a new deal with the club, worth £13 million after tax. The contract will run to four years with the option of a fifth, and with Alexis Sanchez out of the club on loan, it makes him the highest paid player in the squad.

Paper Round’s view: This is a gamble for United now. If De Gea continues for the next year as he has for the last year at the club, then they are stuck with a pup, an unreliable ‘keeper who has his best years behind him at 28. Otherwise, it could be the change that De Gea needs to focus on the pitch and keep United in games in the manner he used to.

Ozil could leave Arsenal

The Daily Express reports that Mesut Ozil could leave Arsenal in the summer, suggesting that a move could be on the cards for the January transfer window. Ozil advised midfielder Mohamed Elneny to join Besiktas on loan, and having been linked with a move to the Turkish league himself, Elneny has asked him to join the club too, saying: “He advised me to join Besiktas. After I completed my move to the club, I called him and invited him here.”

Paper Round’s view: Ozil remains a popular figure at Arsenal, and his best form has likely been further disrupted by the security concerns following an attempted carjacking earlier in the season. However it seems that his days at Arsenal under Unai Emery are limited, and Turkish clubs would be some of the few in the world who could afford his wages.

Pep not planning to spend big

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he is not planning to spend big sums in the January transfer market in order to replace the injured Aymeric Laporte. The French defender could miss around half of the season with a knee injury, but the Guardian reports Guardiola as saying: “We are going to survive with the players we have. Maybe in December we are going to start to think about it – maybe. But we could not invest in this situation in the summer, we cannot do it in winter.

Paper Round’s view: Guardiola will buy if he decides he needs to buy, because he has the backing of a state behind his club. Right now there is no point telling the press that he wants to buy because it is too early to make specific, hard plans, and because it would be a blow to his current central defenders to tell them already he does not think they will provide enough cover.

