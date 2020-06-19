Football
Transfers

Pablo Mari could still make £8m Arsenal move - Paper Round

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsenal's Pablo Mari warms up

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
10 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

Arsenal still want Pablo Mari, BT may show games for free, Michael O'Neill recovers from Covid-19 and Callum Hudson-Odoi is given a warning.

Arteta plans Pablo Mari signing

Premier League

Werner signing excites Chelsea boss Lampard

5 HOURS AGO

Arsenal may still end up signing Pablo Mari permanently, despite his season ending injury. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to keep the 26-year-old central defender, reports the Telegraph newspaper, and he has an option to sign him for about £8 million. This is despite the financial pressures from coronavirus which may cause them to lose David Luiz.

Paper Round’s view: Mari merely has an injury, while Luiz has shown yet again that he is occasionally hapless at the back, so there is good reason for Arteta to want to keep the young option, who may ultimately prove the cheaper transfer too over the course of a few seasons. Given Arsenal have little money, £8 million may be too cheap to ignore.

Read the full story

Play Icon
WATCH

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50

BT may show games for free

Broadcaster BT is planning to show Premier League games for free to fans of sides who hold season tickets, according to the Sun. The company said: "BT Sport is working with Premier League Clubs to offer their season ticket holders free access to home Premier League matches, broadcast on BT Sport, for the remainder of the 2019/20 season.The BT Sport Match Pass is for eligible season ticket holders of participating clubs who do not already have BT Sport.We are speaking to all clubs to put in place the processes to make this happen.”

Paper Round’s view: Season ticket holders will understandably be keen for refunds on their tickets but they will nevertheless have been denied the experience of seeing their club at the climax of the season. If BT can organise a way to show football to those entitled to it then it would go some way to easing the financial and sporting stresses as a result of the coronavirus.

Read the full story

O’Neill recovers from coronavirus

The Daily Mail reports that Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has recovered from coronavirus and is ready to take charge of his side with the Championship due to return. The manager was set to take charge of his side in a friendly against Manchester United before a last-minute confirmation that he had tested positive for the disease.

Paper Round’s view: It is a huge relief for O’Neill to have recovered from a disease which can have severe, lethal effects, and fortunately none of his playing staff appear to have been directly affected. It does show though how pernicious the virus is and it makes the rest of the season seem precarious given how easily it could derail more than one club at any time.

Read the full story

Lampard’s warning for Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has warned Callum Hudson-Odoi after his recent arrest during the coronavirus lockdown. The 19-year-old forward was arrested on suspicion of rape but no further action will be taken. Lampard said: “I will never be one to come down too harshly, albeit we have had conversations, myself and Callum.The big conversations with Callum now is to make sure he learns his lesson from what happened."

Paper Round’s view: Given the details of what actually happened are unclear it is hard to say whether Lampard should be so lenient on Hudson-Odoi. The player should now be under a great deal of pressure to change his behaviour in future so that nothing similar happens again.

Read the full story

Premier League

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s impossible job – stop being the joke

17/06/2020 AT 10:00
Premier League

Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal

17/06/2020 AT 03:02
Related Topics
FootballTransfersArsenalManchester UnitedMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Mourinho unhappy with VAR after Spurs held by United

11 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Paul Pogba still has a future in red

23 MINUTES AGO
Football

Rusty Barcelona held to goalless draw at Sevilla

34 MINUTES AGO
Football

Keane in halftime rant at Manchester United performance

42 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford is a 'top, top human being' - Solskjaer on striker's free meal campaign

00:00:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

00:00:52
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Tennis

Safin on hellraiser claims and why Federer is the greatest of all time

21/03/2019 AT 16:05
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
View more

What's On

Previous articleChelsea willing to sell N'Golo Kante to raise Kai Havertz funds - Paper Round