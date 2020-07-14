Paris Saint-Germain make Man Utd star Marcus Rashford their 'top target' - Paper Round

PSG want Marcus Rashford, Manchester City could sign free agent Jan Vertonghen, Manchester United are willing to sell six stars to raise transfer funds and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to join Tottenham.

Fab Four: Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi... and Rashford?

Paris Saint-Germain have made Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford their "top target" ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Independent. The interest stems from PSG boss Thomas Tuchel, who sees the England international as "the perfect model of the modern dynamic attacking player". Tuchel relishes the idea of Rashford playing alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar - but the United star is also viewed as a potential long-term replacement for Mbappe, who has received interest from Real Madrid for numerous years. United would demand over £100 million and the Independent believe PSG are willing to pay a nine-figure fee to complete a deal. The report states that Rashford's camp would listen to offers but confirm that the 22-year-old is content at Old Trafford.

Transfers Champions League qualification not a dealbreaker for Havertz amid Chelsea interest 9 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Imagine having an attack of Neymar, Mbappe and Mauro Icardi and still being desperate to add Rashford to your squad. It seems like Tuchel is a huge fan of the England superstar and you can't blame him. Rashford has had a coming-of-age season at United - on and off the pitch. He has surpassed 20 goals in all competitions and has shown his leadership qualities by going toe-to-toe with the Tory government to help feed underprivileged children. Would Rashford want to leave Old Trafford when things are finally starting to look positive? Things could get very interesting if the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Read the full story

City identify cheap defensive option

Manchester City are considering signing Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Telegraph reveal that City boss Pep Guardiola views Vertonghen as an ideal short-term solution to his defensive problems due to the lack of a transfer fee and his Premier League experience. Roma, Inter Milan, Sevilla and Real Betis are all interested in signing the 33-year-old once his current contract expires but a move to City would allow Vertonghen and his family to stay in England, where they are settled after eight years in north London.

Paper Round's view: This would be a smart signing from City. It looks like John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are both departing Manchester this summer, leaving Aymeric Laporte and youngster Eric Garcia as the only senior centre-backs at the club. Vertonghen would be a cheap, experienced option and if a high-quality defender like Kalidou Koulibaly or Milan Skriniar were to follow the Belgian to the Eithad, it would show that Pep really means business as his side look to bounce back from a disappointing Premier League campaign this season. It's quite surprising that there aren't other top clubs in England interested in signing the Spurs defender.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Chelsea want to break goalkeeper transfer record (again) - Euro Papers 00:01:34

United to sell six stars to raise transfer funds

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for six first-team players this summer in a bid to raise transfer funds as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue his rebuild at Old Trafford. According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are willing to part with Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot for the right price. The sales would increase United's summer war chest and would also free up funds on the wage bill as they look to bring in number one target Jadon Sancho, another striker and a centre-back. There is interest from Italy's Serie A for a number of the transfer-listed players.

Paper Round's view: It makes sense for United to get rid of these players. None of them are close to breaking into the starting eleven and the majority barely even make the matchday squad at the moment. The fact that Smalling, Rojo and Jones are still all on United's books show just how poor the recruitment process has been at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. There are too many bang average centre-backs in the squad and there is still desperate need to sign a top-class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire. Sanchez has been a poor acquisition, but another loan or a permanent move to Inter Milan could be decent for both parties. It will be a shame to see Lingard leave Old Trafford, but he isn't good enough to play for his boyhood club anymore.

Read the full story

Hojbjerg wants Spurs move

Southampton star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is ready to push for a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur this summer after refusing to sign a contract extension with the Saints. The Standard report that Southampton have set a £35-million asking price for the Danish international but Spurs could use right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently on loan at St Mary's stadium, to reduce that fee. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho wants to add a defensive midfielder to his squad after moving Eric Dier into the centre of defence. Dutch side Ajax are also interested in the idea of signing Hojbjerg this summer - but Spurs still lead the chase for the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

Paper Round's view: Tottenham do look pretty light in the midfield area - especially defensively - and Hojbjerg would be a great addition to their squad. Mourinho will be hoping that his asking price will be lowered if the 24-year-old makes his intentions to leave clear. Hojbjerg only has one year left of his current contract so Southampton won't want to lose him for free. Both parties know that the Saints will have to sell him this summer, so it could end up being a drawn-out transfer that lasts the entirety of the window. Either way, we can all assume Hojbjerg will a Tottenham Hotspur player by the time the summer window closes.

Read the full story

Transfers CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho 9 HOURS AGO

Play Icon