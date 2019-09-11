PSG ready to sell Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have had enough of Neymar and are ready to sell him in the January transfer window. Spanish newspaper Marca reports the 27-year-old Brazillian forward was the subject of interest from Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid in the summer but no deal was agreed, so all clubs could return in the winter.

Paper Round’s view: Giving the big three sides a chance to sell other squad players might give them a chance to raise funds so that they can finally afford Neymar. It might also allow them to pull forward their summer budget by a few months in order to balance the books when it comes to a huge transfer. You can’t blame PSG for wanting rid as soon as possible.

De Bruyne wants Anderlecht move

The Sun claims that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne wants to join up with Vincent Kompany again, this time at Anderlecht. He said: “I hope his career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I’ve told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I’m finished here. If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job. I will definitely miss him being around City.”

Paper Round’s view: If Kompany has the finances he could start collecting some excellent veteran players for his side in the next couple of years. If the Belgian side can also develop their academy players to help flesh out the squad, then there could finally be another dangerous Belgian side in European football after a long wait.

Gillett in talks to buy Derby

The son of George Gillett - the former Liverpool co-owner who almost brought the club to the brink of destruction - is in talks to buy Derby County. Foster Gillett has been in talks to buy Derby County for a fee of £60 million. There are obstacles, though, as Derby face their own specific Financial Fair Play problems while also being under the general threat of Brexit.

Paper Round’s view: Gillett was a director at Liverpool when the club went close to the wire, so the best that you could say about Foster was that he has a first-hand account about how not to run a football club. Derby do clearly need additional funds though, with little suggestion that Morris can stomach more years of a fight without Premier League riches.

United stick to Pogba asking pricc

Manchester United are refusing to budge on their asking price for midfielder Paul Pogba. The Mirror claims that United are aware that Real Madrid could take another run at Pogba in the January transfer window but will not move on their £179 million asking price. They may even offer to extend his current deal, which ends in 2021.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba clearly wants to leave, so there is probably a benefit in raising funds for him now before he enters the last year of his contract next summer. Even if they tie him down to a new deal, Mino Raiola is unlikely to stop agitating for a move away for his client, so the best thing would be to finally get someone with talent to take charge of transfers and complete the squad transformation.

