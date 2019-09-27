Pogba to push for January transfer

Paul Pogba is now 'more desperate than ever' to leave Manchester United and will push for a transfer in January, according to the Sun. The 26-year-old is said to be 'fed up' at Old Trafford, with the final straw coming in the lacklustre EFL Cup match against Rochdale when Pogba was snubbed for the captaincy in favour of 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe. The French midfielder had been heavily linked with a transfer throughout the summer, but United's asking price of £180 million deterred concrete interest from Europe's top clubs. Pogba is aiming to either move back to Juventus or become the latest Galactico at Real Madrid.

Paper Round's view: Things just aren't working out for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. Pogba's homecoming in 2016 was meant to mark the return of United to the Premier League elite, but it has been far from it. The Red Devils managed to finish second in 2017-18 but they have failed to build a real title challenge, finishing sixth last season. Pogba's inconsistency has been a major talking point since his arrival and a fresh start could be exactly what he needs. If United receive their £180 million asking price, the World Cup winner could finally show his true quality elsewhere.

Mandzukic to move to Manchester?

Staying at Old Trafford, the Star are reporting that Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic could be on his way to Manchester in January. The 33-year-old has been struggling for first-team football in Turin since Maurizio Sarri took charge this summer and United might be looking to follow up on their summer interest in the winter window. The Premier League side are low on attacking numbers since Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left for Inter Milan and Mandzukic is potentially the answer. The Star state that the Croatian turned down a £7m-a-year contract offer from Qatar as he is holding out for a move to Manchester instead.

Paper Round's view: Mario Mandzukic is still a top striker and, excluding the Manchester United manager, there doesn't seem to be one of those at Old Trafford at the moment. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both failed to impress in the centre-forward role, while it is far too much pressure for 17-year-old academy wonderkid Mason Greenwood. Signing Mandzukic wouldn't cost a fortune due to his age and it would act as a short-term solution for Solskjaer's side who seem to be lacking in the goals department.

Agent Becks

David Beckham is set to move into the world of football agency, according to reports from the Mirror. The former United and Real Madrid midfielder has been listed as a director of a new company called Footwork Management Limited, with Mason Greenwood said to be a potential target for the management team. However, according to strict rules from the English Football Association, Beckham would not be allowed to get an agent license due to his involvement as part-owner of League 2 side Salford City.

Paper Round's view: It's an interesting story, but due to the FA ruling it essentially kills the idea of Becks becoming a football agent. The ex-England captain will solely act as a director for the company and this will probably just help attract bigger names. His connections within the game, especially at Manchester United could certainly help in the pursuit of Greenwood and maybe when helping fill his Inter Miami roster ahead of their expected debut season in the MLS from 2020.

Time for a takeover at the Toon

Peter Kenyon has reportedly made a new £300 million bid to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, according to the Mail. Kenyon, who was previously a chief executive at Chelsea and Manchester United, has teamed up with GACP Sports, a global investment firm based in Florida. The consortium's bid is said to include a fee of £125 million paid up front, with the rest paid over three years. The bid involves a 46-page brochure detailing plans to consolidate Newcastle's place as a top-ten Premier League club.

Paper Round's view: Peter Kenyon already had an unsuccessful takeover attempt at Newcastle earlier this year, but will be hoping that Mike Ashley is more willing to negotiate now. The Tyneside club look to be in a bit of danger so far this season and their Premier League status is in jeopardy as they sit in 17th place after a slow start. Newcastle are a club with a huge fan base and they deserve an owner that is willing to invest in the club and help it fulfil its potential. Kenyon could be the owner to take them forward.

