Pogba misses United flight

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba missed the trip to Wales for their pre-season friendly with AC Milan, and the initial story was that the French international was out with a back spasm. However, the Daily Mail reports that Pogba surprised not just his teammates but club officials by missing the flight to Wales, and it is an attempt to force his way out of the club and move to Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba’s form and attitude for much of last season was so wretched that it will make little difference on the pitch whether he stays or goes this summer. In fact, leaving would give United a better chance of having 11 committed players on the pitch, even if they can't rival Pogba’s talent. The only reason to let him go swiftly is to make sure that a willing replacement can be found.

Maguire to sign six-year deal

One player who is yet to miss a flight for Manchester United is Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, who is set to join the Red Devils after a fee of around £80 million was agreed. Lewis Dunk is expected to replace him at the King Power Stadium, and the 26-year-old defender will be tied down to a six-year deal at Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Maguire is to be the most expensive defender in the world, so with a six-year deal to be signed, there is an excellent chance he will also sign the most remunerative contract in history for a defender. United have a history of overpaying in wages since Ed Woodward has taken over, and it has proved troublesome when the transfers go wrong - look at Marcos Rojo, Alexis Sanchez and others, for example.

Messi given three month ban

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi will be taking an enforced ban from international football, reports The Mirror. The 32-year-old forward was censured for alleging that corruption was at the heart of Brazil’s Copa America success, and has been banned for three months. That will see him miss three fixtures for the national side.

Paper Round’s view: Three months means that Messi will only miss three games in total, which is hardly as damaging as the headline ban makes it look. At 32, Messi is coming towards the end of his career, and despite his remarkable luck with injuries, being able to avoid the commute back to South America might help him stay fresh for the first half of the coming season.

Reece James targeted for Palace move

Chelsea youngster Reece James is a player in demand, according to the Daily Star. Crystal Palace have reportedly made two offers for the 19-year-old full-back. The first offer of an 18 month loan was rejected, and that prompted an offer of £25 million for the England youth international, who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, but that was dismissed too.

David Luiz and Reece JamesGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea’s transfer ban means that they can't risk letting players go who could feature in their first team plans over the next two seasons. James has shown enough quality to be given a chance when the fixture list allows it, and if Chelsea’s ban is overturned on any appeal to come, then they may be able to give James more experience on loan when the winter transfer window opens.

