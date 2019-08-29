The Eden way

Paul Pogba will follow in Eden Hazard’s footsteps and join Real Madrid when he has 12 months remaining on his current contract, the Daily Mail reports. That all means the Manchester United midfielder will not move to the Bernabeu until next summer, when United are more inclined to strike a deal for a player who does not want to sign a new deal. This has been likened to Hazard, who finally secured his dream move to Real this summer after Chelsea were left with little choice but to cash-in on their star player.

Paper Round’s view: With the clock ticking, the prospect of Real agreeing terms with United and Pogba seems unlikely with the deadline under a week away. Chelsea still made €100m for Hazard despite the Belgian having one year left on his contract. United will hope for the same in 2020, if that is indeed what happens.

No Dembele for PSG

Ousmane Dembele will not be part of the deal which sees Neymar join Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to various reports. The Daily Mail state that the move cannot include Dembele, which stems from the Frenchman’s agent insisting the player will not leave the Nou Camp this summer.

"He is going to stay at Barcelona, 100 per cent," Dembele's agent told Telefoot. "There is no possibility that he will leave. He wants and will win at Barcelona."

Paper Round’s view: Once again, we are getting so close to the transfer deadline but there appears to be more questions than answers, more obstacles than ways through for Neymar to secure his Barca return. It already feels so frantic, and you suspect this one will run and run and run until midnight on September 2.

Elneny on the move

Mohamed Elneny is on the verge of joining Besiktas on a season-long loan from Arsenal, The Sun reports. The Egyptian midfielder is yet to make Arsenal’s matchday squad this season, while he made only eight appearances under Unai Emery in the Premier League last season.

Paper Round’s view: No real loss for Arsenal despite seeming close to making a breakthrough at one point. First-team football will be the order of the day for Elneny over in Turkey.

Wanyama nears Spurs exit

Victor Wanyama is set to leave Tottenham after the club agreed a £13m deal with Club Brugge, the Daily Mail reports. The 28-year-old midfielder will sign a four-year contract at the Belgian club, having also been linked with Bologna, Monaco, Celtic and Valencia during the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Keen to sell him off and not simply loan him to another club, something had to give in Spurs’ crowded midfielder and this is a move which works out well for all parties.