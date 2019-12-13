Pep's 'secret release clause revealed'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a break clause in his current contract which could allow him to leave the Premier League club at the end of this season. According to the Mail, the contract extension that the 48-year-old signed last year included the agreement. The Manchester City hierachy are confident that Guardiola will honour his current deal which expires in 2021, but the club's officials are said to be admirers of ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino. Guardiola admitted last month that he would be "open" to signing a new contract at the Eithad Stadium.

Paper Round's view: It's no secret that there could be some unrest at Manchester City. Liverpool are racing to their first-ever Premier League title, with Guardiola's side struggling in third - 13 points behind the Reds. The former Barca and Bayern boss now has to target the Champions League but another failed attempt could push him over the edge, while winning Europe's elite competition could be the sweetest farewell for the fans. Either way, it has been reported that City officials are beginning to plan for life without Pep and Pochettino would be a perfect replacement.

United still lead Haaland chase despite Dortmund visit

Manchester United remain in pole position in the battle to sign Norwegian wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland, despite rivalling interest from Bundesliga clubs. According to the Telegraph, the 19-year-old has visited the training grounds of German pair Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but the youngster is "favouring Old Trafford as his next destination". Juventus also hold interest in Haaland, but the Red Bull Salzburg striker is looking to reunite with compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he previously worked under at Molde. Haaland is said to have a release clause which could see him move for roughly £20 million in January.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United desperately need to sign a new striker and for just £20 million, Haaland would be a steal. The Norway international has proved himself in the Champions League and is scoring goals for fun this season. After the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the summer, United have struggled for goals with a lack of a recognised natural centre-forward at the club. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have temporarily taken the role but the pair would definitely work well playing alongside a natural goalscorer like Haaland.

Red Devils ‘oblivious’ to Minamino release clause

Staying in Salzburg, reports were flooding out on Thursday that Liverpool were close to completing the signing of Haaland's teammate Takumi Minamino. However, the Mirror have reported the reason behind the Merseyside club pipping their rivals Manchester United to the signing of the Japan international. Minamino had a £7.25 million release clause in his contract, which Liverpool were aware of - but United remained "oblivious" to this fact. The report states the Red Devils had been scouting the 24-year-old for "several months", viewing him as a cheaper alternative to Leicester City's James Maddison.

Paper Round's view: Another nightmare for the Manchester United hierachy. Ed Woodward and his team have been criticised in the past for his transfer dealings, but being pipped to a really exciting transfer by your bitter rivals is a new low for club's executive vice-chairman. Minamino is another Salzburg star who has excelled in this season's Champions League campaign and he seems like the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp's playing style. United are really lacking in creativity in their midfield so it's a missed opportunity for the Red Devils. It's expected that they will still chase after James Maddison next summer, but he certainly won't be cheap.

Europe’s top clubs demand Champions League change

The Champions League could be set for "the biggest shake-up since the competition replaced the European Cup", according to the Mirror. AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis is the chairman of the European Club Association board's working group which is looking to agree a "new-look format" before March and introduce it by 2024. There are multiple new format ideas, including expanding group sizes, a league of 32 teams and a new pot system.

Paper Round's view: The Champions League change spells trouble for the competition. It seems to favour the so-called 'big clubs' ahead of teams like Leicester City, who managed to reach the quarter-finals following their Premier League title win back in 2016. The main idea seems to be edging towards the inevitable European Super League, which has been discussed in the past. Expanding group sizes will eventually lead to the creation of the Super League, which would only benefit Europe's elite.

