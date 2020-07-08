‘They’re not there to play for the badge’ - Schmeichel on Man United player who should be sold

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has hinted that one player from the club should be sold due to his interest in building a personal brand.

Schmeichel - a United club legend - also played for Portuguese side Benfica after leaving United, though returned to the Premier League to play for both Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Premier League Paul Parker: Manchester United must sign Nathan Ake to help David de Gea 25/06/2020 AT 12:56

Speaking to MUTV's Group Chat on Tuesday, Schmeichel explained: "I’m on record for saying this a long, long time, since Ole came, that his most important job is not really to sign players, it’s to get rid of players.

There’s a few players in the squad that we absolutely do not want there.

“They’re not there to play for the badge. They’re there to create a profile for themselves. I was reading about one player trying to make themselves a brand like Beckham which is shocking really. But there are players there that do not belong in the dressing room.

“And I think Ole has done really well in kind of sifting them out of the picture really, so we only get reminded that they’re there in a chat like this, or reading about the squad. I think he’s done an amazing job.”

Jesse Lingard is a high profile player who has found appearances hard to come by since the turn of the year, partly due to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

That has led to speculation that Schmeichel, who won the treble with United in 1999, was thinking of Lingard when he made the observation.

Lingard has a clothing label, fragrance and a mobile phone case, and uses the JLingz slogan, which has attracted criticism from fans as he has struggled for form.

Play Icon WATCH Alexandre Lacazette 'to leave Arsenal, has three options' - Euro Papers 00:01:43

Premier League Woodward unsure if Premier League will restart - Paper Round 30/04/2020 AT 06:46