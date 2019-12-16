Aubameyang set to leave Arsenal in summer sale

Arsenal are reportedly likely to sell club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for a European competition next season. According to the Star, the north London club are worried about their financial situation if they were to completely miss out on qualifying for a continental competition, especially with Aubameyang's value quickly decreasing as he heads into the final year of his contract. The Gunners could miss out on Europa League qualification after their dreadful start to the Premier League season, with all of the 'Big Six' ahead of them in the table and Leicester City looking like strong contenders for a top four spot. Inter Milan and Real Madrid have both shown interest in the Gabonese forward.

Paper Round's view: Aubameyang is unlikely to commit to a new deal if Arsenal fail to secure European football and the club probably wouldn't be able to match his wage demands if they miss out on qualifying for the lucrative competitions. A summer sale would be the only sensible option as they wouldn't want to risk losing him on a free transfer when his current deal expires in 2021. It seems like there will need to be a huge rebuilding job at the Emirates Stadium and the club's next manager will have to bear this in mind.

Read the full story

Mertens is heading to Manchester

Manchester United are planning to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens on a free transfer when his current contract expires at the end of the season. The Star are reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given £250 million to spend next summer, but the United boss is looking to bring the bargain Belgian to Old Trafford in order to increase his squad's attacking options. Mertens and Napoli failed to reach an agreement to extend his contract, meaning the 32-year-old is able to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club as early as January. United will face competition from both Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund who are also battling for Merten's signature.

Paper Round's view: United are desperate for more attacking options and Mertens would be a very smart signing. He might be 32 years old but the Belgian is still scoring goals for fun for in Italy. Mertens has relished the centre-forward role he has adopted at Napoli in recent years and his versatility makes him a very appealing player from Manchester United's perspective. He is comfortable playing on either flank and can also play centrally, which would be superb for Solskjaer if he were to sign him. United probably need to sign more than one new forward, so signing Mertens on a free transfer would allow them to spend bigger on another striker in the summer.

Read the full story

Deschamps tells Giroud to leave Chelsea

France manager Didier Deschamps has urged Olivier Giroud to leave his current club Chelsea in January and search for first-team football elsewhere. According to the Mirror, Les Bleus boss wants Giroud fighting fit and in form ahead of the 2020 European Championships next summer but will be reluctant to start him if he fails to get more consistent minutes under his belt this season. Giroud has only made one start for the Premier League club all season and sits behind Tammy Abraham in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. The Mirror report that Antonio Conte is hopeful of a reunion with the French forward at San Siro on a six-month loan deal.

Paper Round's view: Giroud was in a similar situation prior to the 2018 World Cup when he left Arsenal in January in order to get more first-team chances. The 33-year-old moved to west London and became a World Cup winner, which is why Deschamps has so much faith in his dependable forward. It would be difficult to stick with Giroud if he were to stay at Chelsea and continue to warm the bench every week, so it makes sense why the France boss has told him to leave. Moving to Inter wouldn't make much sense, especially as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez have formed a deadly striking partnership so Giroud would struggle to break into the first team there as well.

Read the full story

Rakitic to remain at Barcelona

Ivan Rakitic is set to stay at Barcelona after the January transfer window, despite plenty of rumours regarding his unhappiness at Camp Nou this season. The Mail have reported that the Croatian international has decided to stay and fight for his place at the club after starting the last four matches for the Catalan club. Rakitic had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and Juventus, but he has now dubbed Barcelona as the "perfect place" for him, effectively ruling out any transfer speculation ahead of the winter window.

Paper Round's view: The Rakitic issue shows how quickly things can change in football. Last month, the 31-year-old was publicly revealing his tough situation at Barcelona as he accused the club of "taking the ball away" from him. Four consecutive starts later and Camp Nou is suddenly the "perfect place" for him. All footballers want to be starting, but due to the inflated squad numbers in the modern game, not everyone can start. It comes down to the manager's player management skills. Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has timed Rakitic's first-team run perfectly ahead of the winter transfer window - meaning he will be able to hold on to his midfield maestro in January.

Read the full story