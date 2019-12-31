Aubameyang tells Arsenal he wants to leave

There’s some bad news right at the end of 2019 for Arsenal with captain and top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang apparently informing the club of his desire to join a team capable of winning trophies at the end of the season. According to The Times, Aubameyang wants to play in the Champions League next season and this desire is shared by Alexandre Lacazette, who could also seek a summer exit.

Paper Round’s view: You can hardly blame Aubameyang. He keeps on scoring goals while Arsenal keep losing and that dynamic is unsustainable for a player of his quality. There’s no chance Arsenal will be in the Champions League next season and it’s high time he started winning some trophies. At 30, he has only a couple of minor cups to his name. If he can secure a move to a club like Barcelona, he should do everything in his power to make it happen.

Read the full story

Arsenal could land £40m centre-back in January

However, there’s better news around the Arsenal defence with the Daily Mail reporting that a January move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano does have legs. The 21-year-old is very highly rated but with just 18 months left on his contract he could be available for a fee in the region of £40m. An injury to Calum Chambers means an already pathetic defence has been weakened.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal need new defenders. Right now. The loss to Chelsea at the weekend showcased their continuing vulnerability and improving his centre-back options should be top of Mikel Arteta’s to-do list. Upamecano comes with a growing reputation – if Arsenal do get a deal done his quality will be quickly put to the test.

Read the full story

Video - 'Arsenal v AC Milan for bargain Ligue 1 rising star' - Euro Papers 01:27

Chelsea look into Werner deal

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are looking to celebrate the early lifting of their transfer ban by plotting out a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, currently the second top scorer in the Bundesliga. There are suggestions that Werner has a release clause of anything between £25.6m and £51.2m and Chelsea are trying to investigate.

Paper Round’s view: With 23 goals in 24 games this season there’s no doubting Werner’s quality and it’s clear he would bring something extra to the Chelsea attack. However, it’s doubtful whether they could sign both Werner and Jadon Sancho and should prioritise the latter, if they can.

Read the full story

United want Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s impressive recent form hasn’t gone unnoticed with The Sun reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a possible £50m summer move after missing out on Erling Haaland, who instead opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund last week.

Paper Round’s view: Calvert-Lewin has responded superbly to Carlo Ancelotti’s management but still has some way to go to prove he is the calibre required to lead the line at a club like United. This would have a big element of risk.

Read the full story