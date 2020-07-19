Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Harry Winks at Spurs - Paper Round

Jose Mourinho wants Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Chelsea to miss out on Victor Osimhen, Ben White to return to Brighton and Zenit want Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Winks to be replaced by Hojbjerg at Spurs

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks could be set for an exit in the transfer window. The 24-year-old player has failed to convince Jose Mourinho of his worth and the Portuguese manager must sell to raise funds for any transfers. He might raise between £25-30 million, which would be used to sign Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton. The former captain has just a year left on his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Winks is an entirely competent player but Hojbjerg offers something slightly more sophisticated in midfield, and Mourinho generally likes a deep-lying midfielder to protect his back four. Spurs have taken out a large loan to negotiate the coronavirus crisis so it would make sense if they could keep spending low this transfer window.

Chelsea to lose out on Osimhen

Chelsea are likely to miss out on the signing on Lille striker Victor Osimhen. The 21-year-old Nigerian international was identified as a potential target for Frank Lampard’s side, but instead he is close to a £74 million deal that will see him join Napoli. The last-minute negotiating problems have largely been cleared up to allow a move.

Paper Round’s view: A transfer fee of £74 million is too much for Chelsea given their spending already this summer. Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud’s contract extension, as well as Tammy Abraham’s development, means that there is less urgency to sign another striker. Ben Chilwell could be their most important signing they are still to make ahead of next season.

Ben White to return to Brighton

Brighton manager Graham Potter is keen to see Ben White return to the south coast for next season. The 22-year-old has won promotion with Leeds United. He is also attracting attention from Premier League champions Liverpool, but Potter said: “He is contracted with us and has been on loan at Leeds. He’s in our plans.”

Paper Round’s view: White is a valuable player and if Leeds want him next season then they will likely have to make it a permanent deal. Brighton look set to stay up in the league for at least another year, which means they would be able to demand a large transfer fee. On that basis, Leeds might consider spending their budget elsewhere in an attempt to stay up.

Zenit target Lovren

Zenit St Petersburg are reportedly keen on signing Dejan Lovren from Liverpool. The 31-year-old Croatian international has been a second-choice at the champions this season and could attract a £9 million bid from the Russian side, who are looking to replace Branislav Ivanovic. That might not be enough to force through a move as Jurgen Klopp’s club want around £15 million.

Paper Round’s view: Lovren is a poor player who would rightly be seen as a weak link if he were picked next season. If Liverpool want to consolidate their position as the best club in the country and probably the world, then adding depth to their defence would be an effective way of doing so.

