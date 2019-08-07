Neymar has three years left on his contract at PSG.

Back in July, the club's sporting director Leonardo told Le Parisien the forward, who joined the Ligue 1 champions for £198 million two years ago, can "leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone".

And with the Spanish window set to close on September 2, Pique says the 27-year-old would be welcomed back at the La Liga champions.

Pique told reporters in Miami: "There are people that weren't happy with how he left, but there are a lot of people who were very happy with his performances.

"It's a complicated operation. He's a PSG player, and the squad that we have is good enough to win every trophy.

"If the opportunity comes up, you know the relationship I have with him. I would be delighted if he came back, but he's a PSG player. A personal opinion doesn't change anything.

" It has to be Neymar who speaks out. Of course we speak with him, but it's not right to reveal private conversations. "

"If he wants to speak out or give his opinion, he has to come out and say it. He's a crack on and off the pitch, and we're waiting to see what happens. I can't say anything else."

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games for PSG since arriving in 2017.

Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on August 17.