Quique Setien on the brink at Barcelona - Paper Round

Barcelona could sack Quique Setien, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could stay at Arsenal, Real Madrid want Eduardo Camamvinga and Man Utd lose Largie Ramazani.

Setien under pressure at Barcelona

The Mirror newspaper reports on the disarray at Spanish champions Barcelona. Quique Setien is under pressure at the club after failing to get the best out of his ageing squad, and the players appear to be in revolt after and during a disappointing draw with Atletico Madrid yesterday, and they are now a point behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Paper Round’s view: It appears that the champions can't maintain sufficient unity to simply get themselves over the line and challenge for another title. Instead, economic problems and squad mismanagement look set to derail another team full of superstars. The Spanish club look like they will struggle to replace Lionel Messi, and much of their superannuated squad.

Aubameyang ready to discuss new deal

The Sun newspaper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to talk about a new deal at Arsenal. The striker was speaking after his club’s win over Norwich City, and could be good news for the club after the 31-year-old Gabonese striker was linked with a departure to Real Madrid and other European clubs.

Paper Round’s view: At 31, giving a huge amount of money for a new contract to a striker who - in part - depends on his pace to succeed (as well as his excellent technique) and that must have a limited shelf life. Arsenal have cut costs and perhaps they will be tempted to see what offers come in before signing the striker up.

Real Madrid setback to sign Camavinga

Spanish newspaper Marca are interested in Rennes 17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga. The youngster is still wanted by the French club and they do not want to sell on the cheap. Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice said that they may not be able to keep the player if he wants to leave, but: "If Real Madrid offer 80 million, as is said, for him? The answer is no. We want to continue with him so that he continues to develop at Rennes."

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid are consistently in the market for the best young talent in the world, and if Camamvinga is really that good then it seems they will break the bank to attract him as they have other teenagers from Brazil. Nevertheless, none of the purchases so far have been a concrete success story.

United lose another youngster

Manchester United are on the cusp of losing another youngster from their club after another failed contract extension, reports the Daily Mail. Largie Ramazani was offered new terms by United but the 19-year-old Belgian turned down the offer. Instead he is expected to move to Almeira, and he will be one of 10 youngsters to leave, including Angel Gomes.

Paper Round’s view: A move to the fourth division in Spain suggests that Ramazani is not too keen on waiting for his chance to secure regular football and sees little chance of staying at United. In many ways that deserves respect, but at the same time such a drop down is questionable. Why did he drop so far down if a club like United wanted to keep him on?

