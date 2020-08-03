Real Madrid plan for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland (and others!) – Euro Papers

Afternoon Session, Day 4
New Manchester City player Ferran Torres said he 'dreams to be the best player in the world' as the Spaniard signed with Pep Guardiola's team.
Don Balon are reporting that Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign Phil Foden in 2021.
Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are reportedly plotting a surprise summer swap deal with his former club Barcelona.
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has a small hope that Kylian Mbappe will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta.
A deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Milan is not impossible, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Sadly for Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan don't want to keep him and nor do Bayern Munich... but there's a coach at Tottenham who fancies a cut-price deal.