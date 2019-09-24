Pochettino is still the Real deal

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is still the number one choice for Real Madrid to replace current boss Zinedine Zidane and the Mirror are reporting that the Spanish club are "ready to make a fresh approach" for the Spurs boss. Zidane is already under pressure at Los Blancos this season despite their unbeaten status in La Liga, but the Madrid club suffered a lacklustre 3-0 loss last week in their Champions League opener against Paris Saint-Germain. Club president Florentino Perez is said to be a "big fan" of Pochettino, who signed a five-year contract at the Premier League club in 2018.

Paper Round's view: Something feels off at the moment with Spurs and Pochettino. The 47-year-old seems unhappy in North London and it's become no secret that he has become one of the most coveted football managers in the world. Zidane is in his second stint as Madrid manager, but despite spending heavily in the summer, his side still seem far from fulfilling their potential. Perez knows Pochettino could take his squad to the next level, but Spurs won't let him go easily. Real Madrid will have to pay a big price to get their man and it wouldn't be surprising if the Argentine heads to the Bernabeu next summer.

United to back Solskjaer in January

Manchester United are still convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the "right man" to lead the club through their "rebuilding process" and are ready to hand him funds to strengthen his squad in the winter transfer window, according to the Mail. United are currently languishing in eighth place in the Premier League after a below-average start to the season, but the club have patiently accepted the rebuilding job that the Norwegian has on his hands will take time. Solskjaer will reportedly receive transfer funds in January to address the midfield and attacking issues in his squad.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United are crying out for a goalscoring striker following the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan during the summer. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both suffered injuries, leaving the Red Devils short in the goals department for the foreseeable future. There is a lot of pressure on 17-year-old academy product Mason Greenwood at the moment so a new striker joining in January would be ideal for the Solskjaer's side. Lyon's Moussa Dembele was linked with a summer move to Old Trafford and this possibility could be revisited in the winter window.

Liverpool close in on club-record kit deal

Liverpool are set to secure a new club-record kit deal with Nike from the start of the 2020-21 season, according to the Telegraph. The Merseyside club currently have a deal with New Balance, worth £45 million a year, which is set to expire at the end of the season but the Nike deal is said to "comfortably eclipse" this figure. New Balance have released a statement insisting that there are ongoing discussions over renewing their current deal with Liverpool.

Paper Round's view: Liverpool have regained their place as one of Europe's elite clubs. The Premier League side have reached the last two Champions League finals and won the trophy in 2019 in Madrid, so it's understandable that they are being offered huge kit deals. Barcelona are reportedly earning £98 million a year in their kit deal with Nike, which is more than double the amount Liverpool currently earn with New Balance so it is obvious why Liverpool are interested in moving towards the Nike contract.

Messi's Best vote revealed

FIFA's The Best awards took place on Monday night and Lionel Messi was the lucky player who was crowned 'The Best' by his peers, but his vote has been revealed following the ceremony in Milan. National team coaches and captains, as well as certain members of the media, are allowed to vote and the 32-year-old is the captain of Argentina. Messi controversially voted for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane as his number one choice, followed by long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo and new Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong in second and third respectively.

Paper Round's view: Sadio Mane continues to impress. He led Liverpool to their sixth Champions League win, knocking out Messi's Barcelona on the way, and his Senegal side reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations during the summer. It's strange to think that Mane was playing at Southampton just three years ago and his club teammate Virgil van Dijk who finished second in 'The Best' award was playing for the Saints up until January 2018. Mane's rise to the top has certainly not gone under Messi's radar.

